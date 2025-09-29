SwitchBot’s new video doorbell is here – and it addresses one common monitoring issue

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has debuted the Smart Video Doorbell, featuring a 4.3-inch monitor for the inside of your home. Available today, the SwitchBot Smart Video Doorbell is priced at £159.99 / $149.99 / €159.99.

SwitchBot has debuted a new video doorbell , complete with two accessories that make it extremely competitive. The SwitchBot Smart Video Doorbell comes with an indoor monitor that addresses a common monitoring issue for children and seniors – and it’s not badly priced, either.

During IFA 2025 which took place at the start of September, SwitchBot announced a full new range of smart home devices, including an AI smart home hub as well as two Matter-certified robot vacuum cleaners . Now, it’s all about SwitchBot’s latest video doorbell.

The new SwitchBot Smart Video Doorbell offers 2K video resolution and colour night vision for clear images even when it’s dark. It has a wide 165° field of view, and has AI-powered detection that can differentiate between people, pets, vehicles and motion.

The best feature of the SwitchBot Smart Video Doorbell is its accompanying monitor. The indoor monitor measures 4.3-inches and supports three-way intercom with the monitor, SwitchBot app and an Amazon Echo Show device.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

Most video doorbells don’t come with an indoor monitor, but the SwitchBot Smart Video Doorbell is definitely more attractive and accessible for children and seniors. If they don’t have access to a smartphone or the SwitchBot app, the indoor monitor means they can now communicate with visitors at your door.

The SwitchBot Smart Video Doorbell has a long lasting 5,000mAh battery that can last up to 19 months on a single charge. You can buy a SwitchBot Solar Panel for Video Doorbell separately for solar panel charging, and the doorbell itself offers local-first storage with 4GB built-in with no monthly subscription fees .

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

Other features of the SwitchBot Smart Video Doorbell include a built-in 100dB bell, ‘light’ Matter gateway to integrate to other SwitchBot products, and its EdgeLink system that ensures your doorbell and monitor stay connected even if your Wi-Fi goes down.

