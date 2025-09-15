SwitchBot launches two Matter-certified robot vacuums – but only one steals the spotlight

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has unveiled two brand new robot vacuum cleaners at the same time. The S20 is a powerful, feature-packed floor cleaning robot with 10,000Pa suction, RinseSync mop, AI obstacle avoidance, and advanced base station options for hands-free water refill, mop drying, and 90-day dust storage. The K11+ is smaller and more compact, perfect for tight spaces, with 6,000Pa suction, a 4-litre dust bag and LiDAR navigation. However, it lacks mop drying, plumbing integration and edge cleaning, making it less feature-rich than the S20.

SwitchBot has just announced two new robot vacuum cleaners launching at the same time – the SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S20 and the Robot Vacuum K11+. Both are Matter-certified and designed to make home cleaning smarter and more accessible, no matter the size of your space. However, if I had to pick one, there’s a clear winner for me.

So, the S20 is perfect for families looking for a powerful, fully automated floor cleaning solution, whilst the K11+ is geared toward smaller spaces, offering strong suction and automated dust collection in a compact package.

Both have their strengths, but in terms of features and overall performance, the S20 easily ranks among the best robot vacuums on the market.

SwitchBot S20 (Image credit: SwitchBot)

The S20 builds on the success of its predecessor with advanced cleaning performance and convenient automation. Its RinseSync roller mop continuously scrubs and rinses whilst operating, and it has an anti-tangle rubber brush, 10,000Pa suction and AI-powered obstacle avoidance, which is ideal for hardwood, tile and carpet.

It comes with two MultiClean Base Station options, both of which empty dust for up to 90 days and dry the mop at 50°C to prevent odours and bacteria. The S20 also integrates with the SwitchBot ecosystem, including refilling the Evaporative Humidifier.

SwitchBot K11+ (Image credit: SwitchBot)

The K11+, by comparison, is much smaller – just 24.8cm in diameter and 9.2cm tall – which is a big plus for anyone living in a tighter space. It also comes with a 4-litre antibacterial dust bag that can hold up to 90 days of debris, which is incredibly convenient.

That said, its suction is a bit lower than some other models at 6,000Pa, and it doesn’t have the advanced mop drying or plumbing integration you get with the S20. Another downside is that it doesn’t support edge cleaning, so corners and skirting boards could get missed. However, if space is limited, the K11+ looks like a compact option that gets the job done.

SwitchBot K11+ (Image credit: SwitchBot)

Both models are available now, with the S20 priced at £799.99/€799.99/$799.99 and the K11+ at £399.99/€399.99/$399.99.

Ultimately, it comes down to your space and needs – but if you want a vacuum that truly does the job without compromise, the S20 is the one I’d go for.