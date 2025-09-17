SwitchBot's popular mini robot vacuum is back – now with double the suction power
It was only launched the other day
SwitchBot has launched an upgraded version of its popular mini robot vacuum, with the K11+ now offering double the suction power at 6,000Pa compared to the K10+ Pro’s 3,000Pa.
Priced at £399.99/€399.99/$399.99, it’s actually cheaper than its predecessor.
SwitchBot has just dropped an updated version of its hugely popular mini robot vacuum cleaner. The original K10+ Pro launched last August and earned a solid four stars in our full review, but now the K11+ has arrived, and it’s shaping up to be an even better buy.
Unveiled alongside the more feature-packed S20, the K11+ now boasts 6,000Pa suction compared to the K10+ Pro’s 3,000Pa, which is a pretty big jump. Aside from that, the upgrades are mostly focused on improved performance and a stronger anti-tangle brush design.
The SwitchBot K11+ is priced at £399.99/€399.99/$399.99 and is available to buy from SwitchBot's online store, meaning it actually comes in cheaper than its predecessor.
Size-wise, the K11+ keeps its mini appeal at just 24.8cm in diameter and 9.2cm tall, making it perfect for slipping under furniture or working in smaller spaces. The 4-litre antibacterial dust bag can hold up to 90 days of debris, saving you from constant emptying.
Whilst the K10+ Pro is still a solid choice for compact homes, the K11+ feels like the obvious upgrade if you’ve got pets, thicker carpets or just want a mini vac with more muscle.
