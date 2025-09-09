I visited the Dyson Demo Store in Berlin – these are the 3 new launches I loved the most

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson recently unveiled its new vacuum cleaner and purifier line-up in its Berlin Demo Store. Amongst the launches was a new cordless vacuum, a robot mop and a wet and dry cleaner.

While Dyson didn’t exhibit at IFA 2025 , the brand was out in Berlin at the same time hosting its own event at its Demo Store. I was kindly invited to attend to see its latest launches in action, including its latest products within the cleaning, air treatment and hair styling space.

As expected with Dyson, its new vacuum cleaners definitely stole the show. Dyson has added to its cordless, robot and floor cleaner line-up with new innovations – and these are the three I loved the most.

1. Dyson V16 Piston Animal

(Image credit: Future)

Dubbed Dyson’s most powerful anti-tangle cordless vacuum cleaner yet, the Dyson V16 Piston Animal deep cleans across all floor types, thanks to its interchangeable heads. Powered by Dyson’s next-gen Hyperdymium 900W motor, the Dyson V16 Piston Animal has a strong suction that cleans up messes while staying completely detangled of pet and human hair.

What I was most impressed with when seeing the Dyson V16 Piston Animal was its adjustable suction. It has an All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head that detects the flooring and adjusts brush bar speed and suction to better tackle different floor types. The Dyson V16 Piston Animal also comes with an upgraded Submarine 2.0 wet roller head to mop up stains on hard wood floors.

A feature that also comes with the new Dyson PencilVac , the Dyson V16 Piston Animal has a new CleanCompaktor bin system which hygienically compresses dust and dirt so you don’t have to empty it as often. It looked a bit like a syringe when in action, and it ensures that the Dyson V16 Piston Animal holds up to 30 days of dirt before you have to empty it.

Other than seeing it at the Dyson Berlin Demo Store, our Home Writer, Lizzie Wilmot got an early sample and rated it highly in our Dyson V16 Piston Animal review .

2. Dyson Spot+Scrub AI Robot Vacuum

(Image credit: Future)

Dyson has been a little slow when it comes to branching out into the field of robot vacuum cleaners , but its new Spot + Scrub AI Robot Vacuum might be its best model yet. Unlike the Dyson 360 Vis Nav which is a dry robot vacuum, the Dyson Spot + Scrub AI Robot Vacuum is designed for both wet and dry cleaning, and it looks more traditionally like the robot vacuums you see on the market.

The Dyson Spot + Scrub AI Robot Vacuum uses an AI-powered front facing camera and LiDAR technology for mapping and detecting over 200 objects. Its AI stain detection allows it to avoid or clean around obstacles and recognise different stains for more precise cleaning. It also moves itself back and forth over and over again until it cleans up stains and spills.

I really liked the design of the Dyson Spot + Scrub AI Robot Vacuum, especially regarding its water tanks and trays. It has a self-cleaning wet roller with a 12-point hydration system underneath, alongside two water tanks. While it can pick up dirt, the Dyson Spot + Scrub AI Robot Vacuum is primarily for wet cleaning which I thought was an interesting area for Dyson to tackle, plus it looked impressive as it zoomed around the Demo Store.

3. Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene

(Image credit: Dyson)

My favourite Dyson launch from the past couple years is the Dyson WashG1 , its first wet floor cleaner. Now, the brand has developed another exciting wet and dry cleaner, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene.

The Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene looked similar to the WashG1, but I was surprised to see that the tanks are slightly different. The WashG1 has two separate water tanks – one clean and one dirty – while the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene has one big clean water tank at the front and a dirty water tank that’s kept in the cleaner head.

This new design change is to ensure that only clean water touches the floors and helps prevent build up of dirt and bacteria within the pipes. Personally, I liked the WashG1 tanks, but the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene does look a lot more compact, and it’s more lightweight at just 3.7kg.

While the Dyson V16 Piston Animal is already available to buy, the Dyson Spot + Scrub AI Robot Vacuum and the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene aren’t expected to arrive until 2026.

