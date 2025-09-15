Hoover unveils its most powerful cordless vacuum yet with 100-minute run time

QUICK SUMMARY The Hoover Turbo Sense cordless range delivers up to 250AW suction power and a 100-minute run time with a removable battery. Both models feature Floor Sensing Technology, LED headlights, and Smart Direction Clean for two-way pickup. The standard Turbo Sense is priced at £299, whilst the Turbo Sense Pets is £279 and includes a motorised mini turbo tool.

It’s a bit of a running joke that we call any cordless vacuum a “Hoover” in the UK. A lot of people don't actually know Hoover was one of the very first vacuum cleaner brands back in the early 1900s, and that’s why the name stuck. Fast forward to today, and the brand is still very much alive and kicking – and it’s just launched a seriously powerful new cordless.

The Hoover Turbo Sense Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is the brand’s most powerful model to date. It features a huge 250AW of suction and up to 100 minutes of run time thanks to a removable, rechargeable battery. That’s longer than even the best cordless vacuum cleaners, so you can actually finish cleaning without having to stop for a recharge.

The range comes in two versions – the Turbo Sense (£299) and the Turbo Sense Pets (£279) – and both are available now from Hoover’s online store.

(Image credit: Hoover)

You’ll find some clever extras on both models, including Floor Sensing Tech which automatically adjusts power depending on whether you’re on carpet or hard floors, and a built-in LED light to show up hidden dust. There's also Smart Direction Clean, which vacuums both forward and backward. I thought this was something only Shark offered, so to see it here is a game-changer.

Both versions come with a crevice tool and a 2-in-1 dusting/upholstery tool, whilst the Pet version adds a Motorised Mini Turbo Tool for hair and fur. The only other difference is colour, with the standard model being black and grey, and the Pet version coming in gold.

(Image credit: Hoover)