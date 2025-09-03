LG’s new robot vacuum has a built-in cleaning station that blends into your furniture

QUICK SUMMARY LG has announced its new vacuum cleaner line-up at IFA 2025. The range features a new robot vacuum and mop with an AI chip, and two stick vacuums.

LG has just announced its new line-up of vacuum cleaners at IFA 2025 , featuring a new AI-powered robot vacuum and mop. The new LG robot vacuum has an AI chip that works to detect different floors and objects, and comes with a built-in station that blends into your furniture.

IFA 2025 kicks off this week, but LG has been announcing its new arrivals early, including its new line-up of AI fridge freezers . Now, LG is debuting its new vacuum cleaners, and its robot vacuum cleaner might be my favourite model yet.

The new LG robot vacuum cleaner and mop comes with advanced AI technology, including an on-device AI chip that gives it better mapping and cleaning capabilities. It can recognise certain environmental factors, like floor type, furniture and household objects and even different types of dirt to offer a precise clean while navigating properly around your house.

Compared to its predecessor, the LG robot vacuum has double the suction power and a steam mopping feature that cleans up stains and spills. It’s designed for both hardwood floors and carpets, and recognises the difference thanks to its AI technology.

(Image credit: LG)

But the coolest part of the new LG robot vacuum is its docking station. With European homes in mind, the docking station is designed to look like freestanding furniture so it can easily blend into your home rather than sticking out like a sore thumb. It can also fit underneath small spaces like the kitchen sink, and it has an auto-opening door so it can move around without you having to do anything.

Aside from its looks, the built-in station for the LG robot vacuum self-empties dirt and dirty water, and has an air circulation system so it doesn’t make too much noise when in action. It also cleans, drains and dries the mop.

Completing the new LG vacuum cleaner line-up is two stick vacuum cleaners, one of which is a wet-to-dry model. The stick vacuum has Micro Cyclone technology that offers consistent suction power, and captures and disposes of dust particles without triggering allergies.

(Image credit: LG)

LG’s new wet-to-dry stick vacuum comes with AI technology, like its new robot vacuum, which learns your cleaning patterns. Designed to be as lightweight as possible, the AI Roller Control in the vacuum lessens wrist strain while offering an easy, smooth clean that flows over different floor types.

The LG wet-to-dry stick vacuum also has a built-in LED light so you can see under furniture and low-light conditions, and the mop head self-washes, sterilises and dries itself after each wash.