This Ecovacs robot vacuum might be the best we’ve seen – thanks to its clever new charging system

If there’s one thing IFA wasn’t short on last week, it was robot vacuums. Eufy introduced the Omni S2 following the success of its predecessor, and Roborock rolled out several strong contenders. However, Ecovacs stood out with one of the most impressive announcements so far.

The company just unveiled its latest flagship, the Deebot X11 OmniCyclone,, and it’s packed with a huge amount of impressive features that I can't wait to tell you about.

Priced at $1,499.99 in the US ($1,999.99 CAD in Canada), the X11 is available now on the Ecovacs store and Amazon. A UK release hasn’t been confirmed, but given Ecovacs' presence here, it may not be far behind.

It's no secret that runtime limitations are one of the most frustrating constraints of traditional robot vacuums. However, instead of lengthy recharge breaks, the X11 uses PowerBoost GaN fast-charging technology to quickly top up its battery during short dock cycles. Combined with Ecovacs’ upgraded Blast suction system, this ensures powerful, uninterrupted cleaning across larger homes and complex layouts.

Other upgrades include the Ozmo Roller 2.0 mop, built to handle dried stains and grease, and TruEdge 3.0, which cleans right up to skirting boards without scuffing walls. The redesigned Omni Station ditches dust bags entirely in favour of the PureCyclone 2.0 system, reducing clogs, consumables and post-clean maintenance.

Mobility also gets a boost with the TruePass 4WD system, allowing the X11 to climb over obstacles up to 4cm high without stalling. For more intensive jobs, its 75°C hot water mop cleaning and dual cleaning solution system target stubborn grime with ease.