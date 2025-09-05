Roborock’s beefy new range now includes robot lawn mowers alongside robot vacuums, a brilliant upright steam cleaner and more

Roborock is well known for making some of the best robot vacuums money can buy. However, I’ve just seen the beefy new lineup of Roborock products, and the range has been dramatically expanded.

Top of the pile for me is a trio of robot lawn mowers, topped by the Roborock Zeo X that boasts four-wheel steering. There’s also a revised range of robot vacuums, with in the case of the Roborock Qrevo Curv Series, a curvy new design that makes it stand out from the crowd.

There’s also an amazing new upright floor vacuum in the shape of the Roborock F25 Ultra that doubles as a steam cleaner. I’ve seen it in action, and the chunky hard floor-focused appliance is hugely impressive.

(Image credit: Roborock)

New robot vacuums

Before I tell everything about those fab robot lawn mowers, let’s not forget what Roborock does best and take a look at its new crop of robot vacuums.

Most notably model-wise, there is the Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro shown above, which looks great with its smoothed-off docking station that’s a little different from the more standard boxy designs that are out there.

This is supplemented by a super slender robot vacuum, which at 7.98cm high makes it more than capable of getting under low-slung sofas and the like. There’s 25,000Pa of suction, dual mopping capability and automatic dust emptying and cleaning. European pricing puts it at €1299.

Meanwhile, the innovative new Roborock Saros Z70, first launched in January, is going to be of interest to anyone who likes their tech with an added party trick. This robot vacuum boasts an OmniGrip mechanical arm, that emerges from the casing to delicately pick up and move objects in its path including the likes of discarded socks and shoes.

(Image credit: Roborock)

Stick and floor cleaners

Elsewhere, the Roborock H60 and H60 Hub Series is a range of cordless vacuums, with the latter featuring an auto-emptying docking station for added convenience. They’re a little bulkier than just going for the stick vacuum on its own, but require much less day-to-day maintenance.

These models also sport a 90-degree bendable wand, which is perfect for getting into and under awkward spots around the house. Euro pricing starts at €399 for the H60 Hub up to €499 for the H60 Hub Ultra.

The best of the upright models though, is the Roborock F25 Ultra, shown above, which uses super-hot steam to loosen dirt and sanitizes floors as well as mopping up spills. I saw it take on all sorts of liquids and foodstuffs and it worked a treat.

The WaveFlow tech ensures that water is heated right up to 187-degrees Fahrenheit, which means that even sticky grease can be tackled without fuss. There’s 22,000Pa of suction too and that tackled handfuls of M&M’s thrown on to the demo floor with no problem at all.

Adding to the appeal is a low-maintenance design that means the hot and wet roller is self-cleaned and dried after use. European pricing puts that at €799.

(Image credit: Roborock)

Best of the rest

While Roborock chose IFA 2025 to unveil its first washer dryer, the Zeo X, which isn’t currently slated for a UK release, there are plenty of other less bulky goodies. Pick of the crop are those three new robot lawn mowers.

The RockMow Z1, shown above, is the most advanced of the trio, with an all-wheel drive design and four-wheel steering that makes it perfect for large and uneven gardens with varied terrain to tackle. The high-end specification also features independent suspension, while navigation calls on RTK and VSLAM for super-efficient cutting right up to within three centimetres of borders and edges.

Almost as impressive are the other two models, with both the RockMow S1 and the RockNeo Q1 using AI smart mapping to get the job done. While the premium RockMow Z1 can handle inclines of up to 80%, the two lowlier models tackle slopes up to 45%.

However, they can both offer the same 3cm close-cut functionality and manoeuvre over obstacles up to 4cm high. The RockMow Z1, mind, can climb over stuff up to 6cm in height. Pricing for these models come their release next year is still to be announced.