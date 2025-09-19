Watch out Mammotion – Roborock debuts its first ever robot lawn mowers

QUICK SUMMARY Roborock has announced its first robot lawn mower collection, featuring three models. Expected to launch in 2026, the robot mowers are tailored to different garden sizes, budgets and requirements.

Watch out Mammotion – Roborock has swapped the robot vacuum for a robot lawn mower, expanding into the outdoor robotics space. The brand’s first ever robot lawn mowers are all designed for different garden sizes and needs, so there’s something for everyone – here’s what you need to know.

Roborock announced a whole fleet of robot vacuums and steam cleaners during IFA 2025 . But it surprised many when the brand announced that it was moving into the robot lawn mower space for the first time.

Now, it’s not uncommon for robot vacuum brands to expand to robot lawn mowers – take Eufy and iRobot for example – as some of the mechanics are similar. But this new series from Roborock is seriously impressive, especially as it’s the brand’s first foray into the outdoor care space.

The new Roborock lawn mower series is dubbed RockMow and RockNeo. It has two RockMow models – Z1 and S1 – and a RockNeo Q1 mower, all of which are designed for different lawn types, so you can pick from mowers for small, medium and large gardens.

(Image credit: Roborock)

Starting with the RockMow Z1, this robot lawn mower is for any type of lawn, but it’s probably best for gardens that have tricky slopes or unusual layouts. With its all-wheel derived and Active Steering system, the RockMow Z1 can zoom and cut up to 80% slopes and obstacles of up to 6cm.

Despite its chunky size, the RockMow Z1 can fit into narrow passages and awkward areas, and can cut as close as 3cm to wall and edges. It uses RTK and VSLAM technologies to map your lawn, and has great obstacle detection that recognises furniture and animals.

The RockMow Z1 promises an impressive battery life too, as it can cover up to 5,000m2 in just 24 hours, so if you have a big garden, this model is the one you should go for.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For medium gardens, the RockMow S1 is designed for this type of lawn and can cover up to 1000m2 in 12 hours. Similar to the Z1, the RockMow S1 has precise navigation, detection and edge-to-edge cutting.

(Image credit: Roborock)

Finally, the RockNeo Q1 is designed for beginners and smaller lawns. It’s more compact than the other models and has a Wildlife-Friendly mode that prevents nighttime mowing so it doesn’t hurt any pets or animals that visit your garden. It can also handle slopes up to 45% and vertical obstacles up to 4cm.

All Roborock lawn mowers will connect to its app for easy controls and customisation. Pricing is being kept under wraps, but the new RockMow and RockNeo series are expected to drop in early 2026.