QUICK SUMMARY Roborock has debuted its Saros robot vacuum cleaner series at CES 2025. Within the series is the Roborock Saros Z70 which has a foldable robotic OmniGrip arm for picking up socks.

CES 2025 has well and truly kicked off in style, and Roborock’s series of Saros robot vacuum cleaners are at the forefront. Within Roborock’s new flagship series is the exciting Roborock Saros Z70, dubbed the world’s first mass-produced robot vacuum cleaner. But that’s not the most exciting part – it has a foldable robotic arm called OmniGrip for picking up socks!

Roborock is one of T3’s favourite robotic cleaning brands, and it currently holds top spot in our best robot vacuum cleaner guide. But this new launch from Roborock might be my favourite one yet, because who doesn’t want a robot vacuum that has its own extendable arm, right?!

As part of CES 2025, Roborock’s new Saros robot vacuum series include three cleaning products that have been enhanced with next-generation technology, including AI and state-of-the-art robotics hardware. The three products being presented at CES 2025 are the Saros Z70, the Saros 10 and the Saros 10R.

The Roborock Saros Z70 is the model that’s attracting all the attention, thanks to its OmniGrip foldable robotic arm. Located at the top of and within the vacuum, the OmniGrip arm has a five axis rotation that can be used to clean up obstructed areas and pick up small items.

The OmniGrip arm can extend, unfold, twist and grab both horizontally and vertically. It can also pick up objects under 300g, like socks and tissues – this is expected to expand in the future to cater to heavier items.

(Image credit: Roborock)

With its detection features, the Roborock Saros Z70 does an initial clean and marks objects it can’t go over. It’ll then go back to the obstruction and deploy the OmniGrip arm to pick it up so the vacuum can finish cleaning. The OmniGrip’s functionality and other smart features can be controlled and customised in the Roborock app.

Aside from the robotic arm, the Roborock Saros Z70 comes with detection, mapping, cleaning and mopping features that we’ve come to expect from Roborock. It’s equipped with sensors, cameras and 22,000 Pa auction power, as well as an anti-tangle system that easily cleans up hair without obstructing the cleaning brushes.

The Roborock Saros Z70 is a hybrid model, so it can also mop the floor with its dual spinning mops. It uses Roborock’s new VertiBeam Lateral Obstacle Avoidance technology that lengthens the robot’s field of vision across all surfaces, so it can better avoid obstacles like cables, sharp corners, or irregular-shaped walls or furniture. For self-cleaning, the Roborock Saros Z70 can be purchased with the Multifunctional Dock 4.0 which charges and cleans the vacuum-mop.

It has yet to be announced when the Roborock Saros series will be launched or what the pricing will be, but it’s expected to become available in 2025.