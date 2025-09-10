Narwal’s new robot vacuum has the most hygienic track-style mop I’ve ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Narwal announced a full new line-up of robot vacuum cleaners at IFA 2025, including the Narwal Flow. Available to pre-order now, the Narwal Flow has a track-style mop which ensures only clean water touches the floor.

Forget Roborock – Narwal has just announced a new line-up of robot vacuum cleaners for its UK and US markets. Amongst the launches is the Narwal Flow which has a track-style mop that’s the most hygienic washer I’ve ever seen – here’s everything you need to know.

Many new robot vacuum cleaners emerged during IFA 2025 . While stair climbing still seems to be at the forefront of many designs – like the Eufy MarsWalker which has a stair-climbing carrier for your robot vac – others have focused on more hygienic mop cleaning, like Narwal’s new Flow model.

The Narwal Flow has a new track-style mopping system that works to circulate clean water continuously during cleaning to keep both your floors and the mop clean. Narwal’s Track Mop has 16 anti-clog nozzles that eject 45°C hot water when in action to keep the mop fresh while only allowing clean water to touch the floor.

So, what happens to the dirty water? The Narwal Flow has a built-in scraper to remove dirt, debris and unclean water into its dirty water tank. This helps avoid cross-contamination and makes it easier for the docking station to self-clean.

The mop is definitely the star of the show, but the vacuum power of the Narwal Flow is undeniably powerful with 22,000Pa of suction for multiple floor types. It has a DualFlow tangle system that uses a roller brush and side brushes to pick up dirt and dust while expelling hair to prevent clogging.

(Image credit: Narwal)

While the Narwal Flow can be used on hardwood floors and carpet, the robot vacuum-mop comes with CarpetFocus technology. Using 12N of downward pressure, the CarpetFocus feature forces airflow into carpet fibres to remove dirt that’s buried in them.

Another cool feature of the Narwal Flow is its NarMind Pro Autonomous system that uses dual RGB cameras and 3D depth mapping to navigate around your home. This AI-powered mapping helps the Narwal Flow to move underneath furniture, around corners and climb obstacles – yes, the Narwal Flow can climb your stairs, too.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The docking station of the Narwal Flow has been shrunk to just 28cm high to fit into smaller spaces. It self-empties dirt with its 2.5-litre bag, and uses hot water to clean and sterilise the mop and tanks. The Narwal Flow also comes with voice commands, including Alexa, Google Home and Siri, and is compatible with the Narwal app.

The Narwal Flow is available to pre-order now on the Narwal US site. As of writing, UK availability has yet to be confirmed, but Narwal has introduced its new Freo series to the UK market, featuring the X10 Pro and Z10 Pro robot vacuum-mops which have similar features to the Flow.