Eufy just dropped the world’s first radar-powered smart lights – and installation is easier than you’d think

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has launched its new radar-powered outdoor smart lights, featuring Matter compatibility and an upgraded RGBIC chip. Installation is simple, and the IP67+ rating ensures year-round durability.

Eufy has launched the world’s first radar-powered outdoor smart lights at IFA, following last year’s Eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights E22. The new lights come with some notable upgrades, including Matter compatibility and an improved RGBIC chip.

This is Eufy’s fourth launch at the tech show, after the long-awaited Omni S2 and EufyCam S4. The brand has only released a few outdoor smart lights before, so it’s good to see it keeping this line alongside its smart home releases.

Pricing and availability haven’t been revealed yet, but we should know more in the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Eufy)

Whilst many details are still under wraps, the lights promise a straightforward installation process. They can be cut and positioned as needed, and with an IP67+ rating, they’re built to perform year-round.

As they're radar-powered, the lights will use radar sensors to detect movement or presence in a space. Unlike traditional motion sensors that rely on infrared detection, radar can sense motion through objects, detect very small movements, and often works in a wider range of conditions.