Move over Philips Hue, Eufy’s smart lights change colour for each person who approaches them

QUICK SUMMARY
eufy has announced a new range of smart lighting. The standout from the collection is the eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights E22 which change colour depending on who approaches them.
The eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights E22 is available in the US with prices starting at $199.99.
Smart home technology brand, eufy is giving Philips Hue a run for its money with its new collection of smart lighting. Featuring both indoor and outdoor lights, the main standout from the range is the eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights E22 which change colour depending on the person approaching them.
While eufy is best known for its collection of best robot vacuum cleaners and best security cameras, the company has developed smart lights over the years, but it isn’t until recently that the brand has been fully recognised for this technology. At IFA 2024, eufy unveiled its new smart smart lighting collection, and the products are seriously impressive and competitive.
The main products showcased by eufy was its new E10 range, which features the Outdoor String Lights E10, the Outdoor Spotlights E10, the Outdoor Pathway Lights E10 and the Indoor Floor Lamp E10. All the light options have a fairly similar design and look to that of Philips Hue and Govee, but it's the new eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights E22 that have most impressed me.
The eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights E22 have a triple-LED design and are in the form of light strings or strips rather than individual bulbs. The lights have up to 90 lumens of brightness, and are a combination of RGB, warm and cool white LEDs which are colour and temperature customisable with over 16 million colours available.
The best feature of the Eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights E22 is its detection and light themes. By using WonderLink, you can sync the lights to your eufy security camera or video doorbell. When the camera or doorbell detects movement, the eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights E22 can show a specific colour or theme, for example, you can set it to a yellow welcoming colour when a family member arrives home.
Aside from setting the mood, the eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights E22 can be used as an extra security measure. For example, if your camera or doorbell doesn’t recognise someone, your lights could be triggered to flash red in an effort to scare off any potential intruders.
By connecting the eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights E22 to eufy’s security cameras and video doorbells, you can create better smart home automations and routines. With the eufy Life app, the lights also have access to over 80 pre-set themes, so you can completely customise your lighting for any occasion or visitor.
Unlike Philips Hue, you don’t need a Philips Hue Bridge or hub to use or set-up eufy smart lights, and they’re compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. As outdoor lights, the eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights E22 are also IP65 weatherproof, built to last over 55,000 hours and can withstand extreme weather conditions.
The eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights E22 are available to buy now at the Eufy website. The lights come in three sizes – 50ft, 100ft and 150ft lengths – with prices starting at $199.99 for the shortest length and $449.99 for the longest length. As of writing, eufy smart lighting is not yet available in the UK.
