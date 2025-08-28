Govee's new outdoor string lights are brighter and better than before – but surprisingly already reduced

QUICK SUMMARY Govee’s new Outdoor String Lights 2 are here, shining 30% brighter than the original with bulbs now hitting 65 lumens. Launched in Europe in June and just landed in the US, they come in three lengths. All versions are already discounted from £59.99/$79.99, and are available to buy from the Govee online store.

It’s been over five months since the new Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 first showed up on the CSA website, hinting their launch was just around the corner. Fast forward to now, specs and features are confirmed, and the verdict’s looking pretty positive.

This upgraded model, which promises to shine brighter than the original, launched in Europe back in June 2025 and has just landed in the US this week. There are three lengths to choose from, with each bulb now pushing out up to 65 lumens – a nice 30% increase from the previous 50 lumens.

That said, it’s a bit of a surprise to see all three lengths already on discount, with prices starting at £59.99/$79.99 for the 15-metre version. It’s unlikely those offers will stick around for long, so it's worth taking a look at the Govee website if you’re tempted.

Feature-wise, the Outdoor String Lights 2 don’t disappoint. Depending on the length, you get 15, 30 or 45 RGBW bulbs, plus access to over 100 dynamic scenes via the Govee app. Music sync is also built in, and seamless smart home integration is supported thanks to Matter compatibility. The lights also have a 25,000-hour lifespan and weather resistance from -20°C to 40°C.