Govee's new smart string lights are nearly here – and the design is my favourite so far

QUICK SUMMARY Although not officially announced, Govee's new string lights have appeared on the CSA website and Amazon, hinting at an imminent release. Priced at £134.99/$134.99 for 15 metres, they may cost more than Govee's previous string lights, but this may change before the actual release.

New smart lights seem to be popping up left, right and centre these days, and it's perfect timing with the warmer months just around the corner. If you haven't started planning how to refresh your outdoor space before those summer get-togethers, now's a great time to start.

Now, if you're on the hunt for some stylish new outdoor smart lights, Govee's latest pick might just be what you need. Okay, so they haven't officially been announced yet, but hey, they might as well have been. The Govee Outdoor Clear Bulb String Lights have shown up on both the CSA website and Amazon, which suggests they'll be lighting up smart home setups very soon.

According to the CSA website, these lights are designed to add some serious charm to your gazebo, and they’re Matter-compatible. That means they can easily connect to various smart home ecosystems and work with popular voice assistants. Users will also be able to manage them directly through the Govee Home app via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The original Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 (Image credit: Govee)

In the Amazon listing, these 15-metre lights are identified as model number H7025 and come with 15 RGBIC+WW bulbs. The design is a slight departure from the 2024 Outdoor String Lights 2, but I personally think the new look is even better. The bulbs are transparent with a sleek teardrop shape that gives them a more stylish vibe.

The listing is priced at £134.99/$134.99, which is quite a jump from its predecessor priced at £79.99/$79.99. However, since these haven't been officially announced yet, it's worth taking that info with a pinch of salt until we get confirmation.

As always, we'll keep you updated if things change. However, for now, start brainstorming those outdoor makeover ideas – your future guests will thank you for it!