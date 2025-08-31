I'm a smart home expert and this is the coolest security camera I've seen in a while

QUICK SUMMARY Baseus has announced the launch of the new Security X1 Pro, combining dual 3K cameras with AI tracking for simultaneous monitoring, a 300° panoramic view, and extras like colour night vision, PIR motion detection, and vehicle/human detection. With a 3W solar panel, IP65 weatherproofing, 512GB local storage, and no subscription fees, it’s shaping up to be one of the more ambitious upcoming smart security cameras, but we’ll have to wait for pricing and availability details when it launches on Kickstarter.

I spend a lot of time looking at smart home gadgets, and the best security cameras are easily some of the most crowded. At first glance, many of them can feel interchangeable – but every so often, a design comes along that actually stands out.

Recently, a few models have caught my attention. The Tapo C246D Dual Lens 2K Pan Tilt, for instance, uses two 2K lenses to keep an eye on two separate areas at once. We’ve also seen a rise in solar-powered cameras, like the Swann EVO Wireless Solar, which makes placement much more flexible.

However, there’s now another new release worth noting... and it's called the Baseus Security X1 Pro.

Set to debut at IFA next week, Baseus has called the Security X1 Pro the “world’s first Smart AI Dual-Tracking Security Camera.” It features two 3K lenses that can deliver a 300° panoramic view or track two moving subjects at once, with a patrol mode that sweeps like a “security guard.”

Each lens adds PIR motion detection, a 100-lumen spotlight for colour night vision, and AI-powered human/vehicle detection. Power comes from a 3W solar panel, whilst extras include app alerts, up to 512GB local storage, no subscription fees and IP65 weather resistance.

With dual tracking, solar power and no ongoing costs, the X1 Pro isn’t just another camera – it’s shaping up as a serious contender to push the industry. Pricing is still unknown, but Baseus is already inviting beta testers to sign up with early Kickstarter discounts on the way.

