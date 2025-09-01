IKEA is about to launch 8 smart home gadgets – and they're all (finally) Matter-compatible

QUICK SUMMARY Eight new IKEA products have appeared in the Distributed Compliance Ledger (DCL) with Matter certification, hinting that the rollout is moving faster than expected. In total, 20 devices are planned, with launches set for January and April 2026, and several look to be upgrades of existing models.

IKEA has built a strong reputation for making some of the most affordable and surprisingly capable smart home gadgets around, especially with its recent releases. However, like many brands, its lack of Matter compatibility is limiting if you want your setup to integrate with devices outside the IKEA ecosystem.

Well, that now looks set to change, as eight new IKEA products have just popped up in the Distributed Compliance Ledger (DCL) with Matter certification. IKEA had already teased new smart home gear back in July, but these listings suggest things are moving faster than expected.

In total, 20 Matter-ready devices are planned, with the first wave arriving in January 2026, followed by more in April 2026.

The Timmerflotte temperature and humidity sensor appeared in an FCC regulatory filing back in March (Image credit: FCC / IKEA)

From the listings, it looks like several of these are upgrades of existing products. For example, three new sensors appear to replace last year’s models, whilst the Alpstuga air quality monitor seems to build on the Vindstyrka sensor.

The Timmerflotte temperature and humidity sensor also shows up, which makes sense after its FCC filing in March. We’re also getting two new Bilresa smart switches – one with a scroll wheel, another with dual buttons – that were rumoured earlier this year.

We’ll keep an eye out for launch updates, but it’s safe to say IKEA’s Matter-powered smart home lineup is shaping up to be pretty exciting.