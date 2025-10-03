IKEA's smart home energy appliances have arrived in the UK – full lineup revealed

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched its Energy Services in the UK, partnering with Aira Heat Pumps and Soly Solar Panels to offer households smart, affordable renewable energy solutions. Aira provides heat pumps with up to 15 years of warranty, flexible payments, installation and aftercare, whilst Soly offers solar panels, batteries, and EV chargers with expert installation and smart energy management via the Soly Brain app.

As part of its new Life at Home platform, IKEA has brought its Energy Services to the UK – a lineup of renewable energy solutions designed to help households cut costs and shrink their carbon footprint.

In partnership with Aira Heat Pumps and Soly Solar Panels, the Swedish retailer is offering smart heating systems and solar solutions that feel genuinely built for modern homes. With Aira, that means heat pumps backed by up to 15 years of warranty, flexible payment options, professional installation, and aftercare included. Soly, on the other hand, brings affordable solar panels, batteries and EV chargers, giving households the tools to generate and store their own renewable energy with ease.

These products actually first rolled out in Germany earlier this year, following IKEA’s usual pattern of testing in Europe before heading to the UK and US. Now, they’ve finally (and thankfully) landed here too.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Getting started looks pretty straightforward. You request a free quote via Aira or Soly’s websites, which leads to a home energy assessment or expert consultation. From there, Aira takes care of everything from custom system design to installation and smart energy management – plus 15 years of aftercare. Soly customers get expert advice, installation by certified technicians, and access to its Soly Brain app for smarter energy management at home.

The biggest win with IKEA in the mix is that extras like installation, warranty, and expert advice are bundled in, which helps keep costs lower and the process stress-free.

If word spreads successfully, it looks like these services are likely to be hugely popular.

