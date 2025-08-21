Aqara’s popular smart switch just got the upgrade we've all been waiting for

QUICK SUMMARY The Connectivity Standards Alliance has officially certified Aqara’s Touchscreen Switch S100 as Matter-compatible. First shown at CES 2025, this smart switch can control both wired lights and a variety of smart home devices.

Aqara’s been on a roll with its smart home launches lately, and this year it’s been busier than ever. However, not all Aqara products are Matter-compatible, so if you’ve already got a smart home setup, it’s worth double-checking compatibility before you buy.

That said, Aqara has been steadily updating many of its gadgets to work with Matter, and the latest to get the upgrade is the Touchscreen Switch S100. First unveiled at CES earlier this year, the S100 is described as a hybrid smart switch with two channels.

Right now, the Touchscreen Switch S100 isn’t available to purchase, but signs point to it launching in the US first. As for timing, the release is expected closer to CES 2026, so there are a few months to go.

The S100 recently popped up in the CSA database, which confirmed it will support Matter 1.4 over Thread, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

As for the switch itself, it blends the familiar feel of physical buttons with a 1.3-inch touchscreen, designed to replace traditional wall switches whilst adding smart functionality. It can control two separate circuits, and lets users fine-tune settings like dimming or even thermostat adjustments.

We’ll keep an eye on it and update you once the Touchscreen Switch S100 officially goes on sale.