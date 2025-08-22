How to avoid the Apple TV+ price hike – there's a way to get the best sci-fi streamer for less

Quick Summary Apple TV+ has gone up in price globally, but there's a way to get it at the former cost (or less). It comes bundled in Apple One membership, which hasn't been raised in price.

Apple surprisingly put up the price of its Apple TV+ streaming service today, with members in the US having to pay an extra $3 per month and those in the UK seeing a £1 hike.

In all honesty, even at the new prices of $12.99 / £9.99 / €9.99 per month, it's still a great deal for the amount of high quality shows and films on offer, including some of the best sci-fi series around.

However, did you know that there's also a way to continue to pay the old price for the subscription? In fact, it can technically be got for even cheaper.

How to save on Apple TV+

While a dedicated Apple TV+ subscription will now cost you more, membership of Apple One has not gone up in price. The bundle plan remains at a starting price of just £18.95 / $19.95 and, for that, you get Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage.

Considering Apple Music alone costs £10.99 / $10.99 per month usually, it means you're getting Apple TV+ for less than £8 / $9 per month – that's even cheaper than the old £8.99 / $9.99 monthly fee.

And you're also getting Arcade with 100s of included games and iCloud backups for free, essentially.

You can even bump up the iCloud storage to 200GB and add access for a whole family of six (including yourself) for just £24.95 / $25.95 per month. Level up to 2TB of iCloud and add Fitness+ and News+ and it'll cost you just £36.95 / $37.95 per month (a saving of £28.99 / $32 per month on individual subscriptions).

Why continue with Apple TV+?

For me, ditching Apple TV+ because of the hike is not an option. We're soon to get a new series of Slow Horses (coming 24 September), while Ted Lasso is set to return next year (season 4 is now in production).

And that's not including the incredible sci-fi series on the platform, such as Severance, Silo, For All Mankind and Foundation. Apple's original shows more often than not excel when it comes to high production values, and are nigh-on all presented in 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) and with Dolby Atmos where available.

You can count its flops on just a couple of fingers.

I personally subscribe through Apple One, but even with the price hike, I find it's still great value for money.