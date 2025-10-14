Apple TV+ is no more – and its replacement could get confusing

Quick Summary Apple has changed the name of its video streaming service to just "Apple TV". That makes it more simple for customers, but also more complicated considering its streaming device is also called Apple TV, as is the overarching digital video store.

Now here's something we didn't see coming – Apple has announced that Apple TV+ will not be continuing.

Its streaming service will from now on be known simply as Apple TV, with all the confusion that might introduce.

Hidden away at the bottom of the press release for F1: The Movie's streaming debut was the announcement that Apple TV+ has been rebranded as just Apple TV: "Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity," it states, without any more detail.

And that's certainly great for those of us who have had to choose "+" or "plus" when writing about the service online. It's not so great when you consider that Apple TV is also a box and the name of the overarching streaming platform, which includes purchases and rentals.

It will be interesting to see how Apple plans to differentiate. For starters, new Apple TV boxes have been rumoured for months now – will they get new names other than "Apple TV 4K"?

And what will happen with the split between digital purchases and the subscription service? Anyone who uses Prime Video on a regular basis will know how infuriating it can be when everything is lumped in together.

One thing we're pretty sure of is that Apple TV will be getting a shiny new logo (of sorts). Podcaster Sigmund Judge posted a look at the new branding on his X feed, which was captured from an Apple TV box running the latest beta software.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New vibrant app icon wiggle! #AppleTV pic.twitter.com/nDKABBSuXgOctober 13, 2025

It adds a splash of colour to the old white on black logo, although nothing else is known yet about a redesign of the service itself.

In all likelihood, this will mainly be a tweaked refresh rather than overhaul, and at the end of the day it's the content that matters most. Shows like Slow Horses, Severance, and The Studio continue to shine, while the return of Ted Lasso is expected to be the biggest thing in streaming in 2026.

In many ways, Apple can call it exactly what it wants. Let's just hope it doesn't also get a price hike.