A new Apple TV box is still on the cards – with iPhone Air providing the inspiration

Quick Summary Apple's long-awaited refresh for the Apple TV box is still expected. It is claimed that we'll see the launch of a new streaming device before the end of 2025.

Apple's recent Awe Dropping event was jam packed with new products, but there were still a few devices conspicuous by their absence.

Talk beforehand suggested we'd also see a new Apple AirTag and a HomePod mini – neither of which arrived – and we've heard about a refresh for the Apple TV 4K box for what seems like years. Again, that failed to appear as well.

However, industry experts claim we're not yet done with Apple announcements for the year, and that the Apple TV 2025 edition is still lined up for an appearance in the coming weeks.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, for example, remains convinced that a new set-top-box will be launched this year. And what's more, it'll have something in common with the recently announced iPhone Air.

The current flagship Apple TV 4K box is three years old, and while it's still among the best streaming devices you can buy today, some of the internals need an upgrade. That includes the communication chip – and that's where the Air comes in.

New Apple TV 4K hardware expected

Apple's slimmest iPhone will sport the all-new N1 – a dedicated chip for Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. This will ensure it has class-leading wireless support, with super speedy, lag-free streaming.

That will surely benefit the Apple TV too. I currently hardwire by Apple TV 4K box to ensure it streams 4K Dolby Vision video and Dolby Atmos sound with no hiccups. By adopting the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth standards, that could ensure a similar experience without the cable.

It's also claimed that the chip will introduce support for the Thread mesh networking protocol, which will help it communicate seamlessly with other wirelessly connected smart home devices available now and in the future.

Gurman also claims that the new Apple TV box will have the hardware needed to support new Apple Intelligence and Siri features likely to come next week.

We'll have to see whether this all comes to fruition, but considering the current Apple TV 4K was released in 2022, it's more than due a refresh. It's worth noting though, if you do have the existing model, you should be getting tvOS 26 and the Liquid Glass design update later today, Monday 15 September.