“Majestic and powerful” – 13-year-old stuns the world at Spartan 100M Championship in Hvar
Rising star Elizabeth Polsgrove takes the women’s crown, as the weekend delivers unforgettable drama in Croatia
The island of Hvar, Croatia, lit up with grit, sweat, and spectacle last weekend as Spartan hosted its 100M and Sprint 5K World Championships.
Across two days of racing, the world’s best obstacle race athletes pushed themselves through knockout duels and fortress climbs against a setting that Spartan COO Giles Chater described as “majestic and powerful”.
History made on the Adriatic coast
The headline moment came in the women’s 100M World Championship final, where 13-year-old Elizabeth Polsgrove of the U.S. shocked the obstacle racing world with a composed, fearless run that saw her crowned world champion.
Her performance highlighted the sport's inclusivity, inspiring young athletes globally while underlining that age is no barrier to resilience, strength, and sheer willpower.
In the men’s 100M event, Luke Beckstrand edged out his brother Kai in a gripping duel, with fellow American Kieran Yuan securing bronze, sealing a clean sweep for the U.S.
On Sunday, attention turned to the Sprint 5K World Championship. Sweden’s Sara Bäckström claimed the women’s crown in a dramatic finish that saw just three seconds separate the top two athletes, while Czech star Richard Hynek triumphed in the men’s field.
More than just racing
For Chater, the setting of Hvar is as important as the competition itself.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Staging a world championship on an island isn’t easy: “bringing in large structures, working around historic town squares, and making sure the local community isn’t disrupted is a challenge,” he told me during an interview on the island.
Yet the reward is an event unlike any other. Athletes tackled fortress walls, coastal swims, and even a floating spear throw, a first for Spartan.
Chater stressed that Spartan is about more than crowning champions.
“You could be the slowest racer we’ve ever had, walking the whole time and skipping obstacles, and you’ll still be welcomed,” he said.
With more than 1.5 million people taking part annually, Chater said Spartan’s goal is to change 100 million lives through movement and community.
A permanent fixture
With both the 100M and Sprint titles decided and Trifecta events rounding out the weekend, Spartan is already looking ahead.
“This is absolutely a staple now,” Chater confirmed, adding that the event will return to Hvar next year and beyond.
If this weekend proved anything, it’s that Spartan has found the perfect mix: breathtaking scenery, ferocious competition, and a global community bound together by grit and camaraderie.
And thanks to Elizabeth Polsgrove’s history-making victory, the next generation of Spartan athletes may already be stepping into the spotlight.
You can find out more about the 2025 Sprint & 100M World Championship in Hvar at Spartan.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.