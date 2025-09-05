Strava-owned Runna takes its biggest leap yet with global language rollout

Strava’s recent acquisition, Runna, is going global in a big way.

The popular running coaching app has announced that its full platform experience is now available in seven new languages, marking the company’s most ambitious step toward international expansion to date.

This comes just a day after Strava announced a complete overhaul of its Apple Watch recording experience.

From today, Runna users can access training plans, coaching videos and partner content in French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch, Italian and Japanese.

The move signals a major shift beyond English-speaking markets and unlocks access to millions of new runners worldwide.

Runna has already been making waves in the fitness tech space. Its Races by Runna feature launched earlier this year, and with Strava’s backing, the brand is clearly moving at pace to scale up its offer.

Strava’s own localisation expertise was instrumental in delivering the new multi-language experience, helping Runna adapt its app for cultural contexts across Europe, Latin America and Asia.

More than just translation

Runna says every element of the app has been designed to localise, from language to imagery and content, ensuring that training feels tailored to each region.

Partnerships with the likes of Lululemon, Maurten and Parkrun will also be extended to local communities, reinforcing the app’s ambition to become a truly global coaching platform.

Dom Maskell, Co-founder and CEO of Runna, describes the update as a huge moment for the company, one that reflects its mission to make running more inclusive and accessible.

With Strava’s support, the app is positioning itself as the go-to personalised training companion not just for English speakers, but for anyone, anywhere, who wants to train smarter and stay motivated.

For Strava, bringing Runna into its ecosystem already made strategic sense.

Today’s announcement demonstrates just how quickly this partnership is being leveraged to expand reach and deliver features for runners worldwide.

A free trial of Runna is available to new users. You can sign up for Strava for free. The apps also offer a joint subscription option.