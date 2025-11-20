Strava now tracks your ski runs in real time and filters out chairlift noise

Strava’s new winter update makes skiing and snowboarding on the platform feel far more accurate (and far more useful) just as the season kicks off.

The fitness app, now home to more than 180 million users, has rolled out a suite of improvements designed to give you cleaner stats, smarter planning tools and proper run-by-run detail every time you head to the mountains.

Sharper data for ski season

Real-time downhill tracking has seen the biggest improvement. The app can now show the number of runs you’ve completed, total downhill distance and your average downhill speed as you ride.

It’s the first time Strava has offered proper live ski feedback, and it finally means you can get slope-specific data without relying on resort apps or dedicated ski wearables or smartwatches.

Better still, Strava now automatically removes chairlift time and distance from your totals, giving you an accurate look at your actual time on snow rather than inflated numbers.

Strava Premium subscribers also get deeper analysis, with a new run-by-run breakdown and the option to share winter activities using a Flyover with a winter-themed map.

Smarter route planning for winter trips

Strava has also expanded its winter-ready mapping tools, allowing you to use existing winter map layers, including 3D terrain and an avalanche gradient layer (for subscribers), to plan routes and assess terrain before you set off.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ski runs and lift stations are also visible on Strava’s map, making it easier to navigate unfamiliar resorts and cut down on time wasted hunting for lifts.

The updates make Strava a far more capable companion for skiing and snowboarding than ever before.

The app now covers your entire day on the mountain: planning the route, tracking every run and presenting cleaner, more meaningful stats when you’re back at the chalet.

All features are available in-app now. You can sign up for Strava for free.