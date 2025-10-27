Garmin finally gets its logo – Strava rolls out its device attribution update today

Strava’s long-anticipated “attribution changes” are now live, with the update rolling out globally today at 6 pm UK time (27 October).

The change follows the brand’s recent legal dispute with Garmin, which centred on how connected devices were credited for uploading workout data to the platform.

Not long after pressing charges against the running watch giant, Strava backed down and said it would implement the changes Garmin requested.

Rather than highlighting one brand over another, Strava has opted for a more balanced approach.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Strava) (Image credit: Strava) (Image credit: Strava)

Each activity now shows a small device icon and name below the stats: for example, Garmin Forerunner 255, Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM 3, or Apple Watch Ultra 2, etc.

The “Your Recent Data Sources” section in the You tab has also been revamped to show all devices connected in the past 30 days, giving you more context about how their workouts were tracked.

The data trail

It’s a more informative but subtle solution than many expected, offering transparency without cluttering the feed.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I didn’t expect Strava to go this route. Instead of turning every activity into a brand billboard, it’s quietly crediting hardware partners in a consistent, understated way.

The most important thing is that A) the data will keep flowing into the training platform without any obstructions and B) your feed won't look like a random collection of brand logos.

The data source history is a nice touch, especially for those who use multiple sensors to track their workouts (e.g. triathlon watch, power meter, heart rate monitor, etc.)

Strava is free, with Strava Premium subscriptions starting at £ 9.99/$11.99 per month.

Garmin watches come in many shapes and sizes, and often carry higher price tags.

Luckily, we have a roundup of the best Garmin deals if you want one for less.