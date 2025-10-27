Garmin finally gets its logo – Strava rolls out its device attribution update today
After dropping its lawsuit against Garmin, Strava is rolling out a new way to credit every device partner
Strava’s long-anticipated “attribution changes” are now live, with the update rolling out globally today at 6 pm UK time (27 October).
The change follows the brand’s recent legal dispute with Garmin, which centred on how connected devices were credited for uploading workout data to the platform.
Not long after pressing charges against the running watch giant, Strava backed down and said it would implement the changes Garmin requested.
Rather than highlighting one brand over another, Strava has opted for a more balanced approach.
Each activity now shows a small device icon and name below the stats: for example, Garmin Forerunner 255, Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM 3, or Apple Watch Ultra 2, etc.
The “Your Recent Data Sources” section in the You tab has also been revamped to show all devices connected in the past 30 days, giving you more context about how their workouts were tracked.
The data trail
It’s a more informative but subtle solution than many expected, offering transparency without cluttering the feed.
I didn’t expect Strava to go this route. Instead of turning every activity into a brand billboard, it’s quietly crediting hardware partners in a consistent, understated way.
The most important thing is that A) the data will keep flowing into the training platform without any obstructions and B) your feed won't look like a random collection of brand logos.
The data source history is a nice touch, especially for those who use multiple sensors to track their workouts (e.g. triathlon watch, power meter, heart rate monitor, etc.)
