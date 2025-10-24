Hvar might be the best Spartan Race destination on Earth – and I’ve got 21 reasons to prove it

2025 marked the second time I participated in a Spartan. The last time I did it was in 2019, on a soggy day in December. The Spartan Stadion course at Twickenham Stadium was a cool experience, but nowhere near as exciting as my latest Spartan adventure in Hvar.

It was my first time in Croatia, and I just couldn't get enough of the atmosphere and the challenge the race provided. I opted for the Super distance, which, in theory, is 10K, but in reality, was much closer to 15K with over 600 metres of elevation. Needless to say, I was completely spent by the end of the event!

Looking back, there are many reasons that made Hvar and the Spartan World Championships special, which I have listed 21 below. If you're into obstacle course racing and prefer sunshine and beach holidays over muddy fields and long car journeys, Hvar is the place to be!

If you're interested, you can sign up for next year's Spartan event in Hvar, Croatia, at the company's website. If you need further convincing, read my reasons to participate below.

1. You’ll race in paradise

Forget muddy fields. On Hvar, you’re climbing, crawling, and sprinting through ancient villages, pine forests, and trails overlooking the Adriatic. Every obstacle comes with a postcard view; just don’t stop to take too many photos. Although that's what everyone does, so maybe it's okay.

2. The sea is your recovery bath

The finish line is metres from the beach. After hours of punishment, you can cool off in crystal-clear water before grabbing a drink at the nearest bar. Spartan meets island holiday. Plus, there were three swim sections throughout the Super distance, providing plenty of opportunities to cool down as you went along the course.

3. It’s warm, but not punishingly so

October sun, 23°C highs, and a light coastal breeze. You’ll sweat, but you won’t overheat, which is perfect racing conditions if you’re chasing a PR or just trying to survive the Beast, which is particularly gruelling in Hvar due to the elevation and the obstacles.

4. You’ll be racing where champions are crowned

The Spartan World Championships for 100M and the Sprint distance are held here, meaning you’ll run the same course as elite athletes from around the globe. The atmosphere is electric, with many events happening throughout the long weekend.

“Hvar represents the next generation of Spartan events,” said Giles Chater, Spartan COO, when I asked him about the location. “It’s not just about competition – it’s about community, adventure and experience.”

5. You can choose your suffering

Sprint, Beast, Ultra, or even the brutal 100M; whatever your endurance threshold, Hvar’s got it covered. Each route offers a mix of technical terrain, climbs, and beachside grit. That said, the 100M is invitation-only in Croatia, so if you want to participate, you have to put the work in before the event.

6. The obstacles are genuinely epic

Spears, ropes, sandbag carries, walls and fire jumps are just a few of the full Spartan arsenal on offer in Hvar, with the Adriatic as your backdrop. There’s something surreal about climbing cargo nets while hearing waves crash nearby, or hurling a spear into a floating target bobbing on the sea.

“The floating javelin throw is one of those moments you don’t forget,” says Giles Chater, Spartan COO. “It captures everything we wanted Hvar to be – tough, beautiful, and completely unique.”

7. The atmosphere is electric

Locals line the route with cowbells and chants, cheering everyone like they’re first across the line. Some sections are quieter from a spectator point of view, but fellow Spartans are always happy to chat and cheer each other on.

“There’s a real energy here,” Chater adds. “It’s raw, but joyful — that balance between challenge and celebration is what Spartan is all about.”

8. You’ll join a truly global community

Racers fly in from every continent. You’ll find elites comparing times, weekend warriors swapping injury stories, and first-timers just trying to finish upright. Everyone's wearing their finisher T-shirts, and many Spartan tattoos are proudly on display.

9. You’ll eat like royalty afterwards

Once you’ve earned it, Hvar rewards you properly. Instead of lukewarm recovery shakes, think grilled sea bass, truffle pasta, and locally pressed olive oil, all best enjoyed barefoot by the water.

Our favourite place was Restaurant Faria, which does amazing pizzas and also offers them for takeaway. They have a lovely little terraced seating area, which is perfect for a drink or two.

10. Accommodation is next-level

Forget muddy campsites. On Hvar, you can stay in boutique hotels overlooking the sea, renovated stone villas, or vineyard guesthouses.

We stayed at the Amfora Hvar Grand Beach Resort, which has a massive (albeit very cold) pool, a slide, splendid breakfast and is very close to the centre. Supermarkets are somewhat affordable, too, if you prefer to have pastries instead.

11. You can make it a proper holiday

Racers often stay the whole week. You can explore ancient towns like Stari Grad, tour vineyards, rent a scooter, or take a ferry to the nearby Pakleni Islands. It’s a rare race destination where your plus-one won’t be bored.

“We’re seeing people turn this into their annual adventure,” Chater explains. “It’s about balance: push yourself, then unwind. That’s what makes Hvar different.”

12. You can island-hop for recovery

After your race, hop on a taxi and visit the Pakleni Islands for some sightseeing and swimming. They are quiet this time of the year, and even though most of the restaurants are closed, you can still have a good time.

13. The sunsets are almost unfair

Every evening looks like a slow-motion filter. Orange skies, silhouettes of sailboats, and just enough glow to make your race medal shimmer for that perfect photo.

14. It’s more affordable than you think

Croatia still delivers incredible value. Race entries, accommodation, and dining are all cheaper than most Western European destinations, especially if you book early. Last-minute flights are also cheap – we checked on the two days before the race, and single flights from the UK were around £35 (~$46.63/ AU$71.79).

15. You’ll earn serious bragging rights

Let’s face it, “I ran a Spartan in Croatia” sounds cooler than any local event. And when you add sea views and a floating spear throw to the mix, you’ve got a story worth retelling for years.

16. You’ll join a truly global tribe

Athletes from more than 70 nations descended on Hvar in 2025, from first-timers to elites. The atmosphere is both competitive and communal, the kind of event where you can high-five a stranger in five different languages.

“There’s a unique energy here,” says Giles Chater, Spartan COO. “It’s not just about racing. It’s about sharing the experience with people who’ve travelled from all over the world.”

17. The locals are all-in

2025 has only been the second year Hvar hosted the Spartan World Championship, but the community has embraced the event completely. You’ll see volunteers manning water stations, shopkeepers cheering runners, and families handing out fruit along the route. It’s small-island hospitality at its finest.

18. It’s surprisingly family-friendly

Plenty of racers bring partners, kids, or friends along for the week. The island has beaches, hikes, and plenty of non-race distractions, so you can call it a family adventure and mean it.

19. There’s a sense of belonging you won’t find elsewhere

Whether you finish in two hours or twelve, you’re greeted the same way, with cheers, high-fives, hugs, and a medal heavy enough to make it all feel worth it.

“The spirit of Spartan is alive and well here,” says Chater. “Everyone who crosses that line is part of something bigger, and that’s what keeps people coming back.”

20. You’ll discover a different kind of toughness

Hvar’s terrain mixes steep climbs, rocky trails, and sandy stretches, making the event a full-body test that rewards grit more than speed. You’ll leave stronger, inside and out.

21. You’ll want to come back, guaranteed

Most racers say it’s not if they’ll return, but when. Between the setting, the people, and the sheer spectacle of racing in paradise, Hvar is the kind of place that turns one event into a yearly ritual.

“We built something special here,” says Chater. “It’s the perfect blend of challenge, celebration, and community, and it keeps growing every year.”

