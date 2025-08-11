These are the running sunglasses that dominated the CrossFit Games – and they’re super affordable

The 2025 CrossFit Games were an absolute showstopper, with Tia Clair Toomey-Orr claiming her eighth win as ‘Fittest Woman on Earth’, and Jayson Hopper claiming his first.

But, aside from the athletes' killer performance, something that always stands out during the Games is the contestants' training apparel.

Last year it was Tia Clair Toomey-Orr’s vast collection of workout shoes for the different events, this year it was the wrap-around sports sunglasses that dominated the ‘run/row/run’ event – where the athletes had to complete a 4-mile run, 3,00 metre row and 2-mile run around Albany’s Riverfront Park.

If you took a liking to the sunnies and were keen to get your hands on a pair for your next run or workout – good news, you can.

Despite their bold, futuristic look, the sunnies from Zenni Optical are actually super affordable, coming in at under $30 (yep, they ship to the UK too). They also come with a CrossFit-branded pouch and lens cloth, which is a nice touch if you’re someone who always ends up scratching your lenses at the bottom of a gym bag.

Zenni says the frames are lightweight but stay put during movement, and the polarised lenses help cut out glare and keep things clear – whether you're running in full sun or sweating it out during an intense WOD.

Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr, Lucy Campbell, Aimee Cringle, Jeff Adler, Brooke Wells, and Lucy McGonigle are just a handful of athletes who wore them during the run/row/run event – so it’s safe to say they can handle a tough workout.

If you're after a solid pair of running sunglasses that won't break the bank, they’re worth a look – if they're good enough for the fittest on earth, then they're most probably good enough for your weekend workout.