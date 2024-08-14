Four shoes worn by the Fittest Woman on Earth at the 2024 CrossFit Games

This year Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr returned to the CrossFit Games where she reclaimed her title as ‘Fittest Woman on Earth’, her seventh win. Were people shocked? Probably not. The 31-year-old had trained hard since giving birth to her daughter Willow and hadn't been quiet about the fact that she was returning to the Games for one thing, to win. And a win she did.

Lots of things contribute to Tia’s success: her dedication to training, a good diet, prioritising recovery, and wearing the right kit during training, AKA having a good pair of workout shoes. This is key, especially as the exercises in CrossFit are so varied and technical.

This year, the CrossFit athlete packed quite a few different pairs of training shoes in her gym bag, as we managed to spot four different pairs throughout the Games. Want to know exactly what Tia had on her feet? Below are the four shoes that helped her soar to success.

GoRuck Rough Runners

Event spotted: Track and Field

These are what Tia wore when she took first place in the Track and Field event (followed very closely by rookie Aimee Cringle). Although Tia ran in these shoes, she actually says in this video that she’s been able to do plenty of other CrossFit movements in them, and that they’re super comfy. However, if your training doesn’t involve running and you think you'd need more stability, then the shoe below, is probably a better option…

GoRuck Ballistic Trainers

Event spotted: Dickies Triplet, Chad, Final

The Ballistic Trainer from GoRuck is the shoe that we can see on Tia’s feet for the majority of the CrossFit Games. Tia says these are a great shoe if you're looking for a little more support, for example, you’re doing a Metcon and then going into some heavy squat cleans or snatches. They come in four different colours and are available in men and women's.

TYR CXT-2 Trainer

Event spotted: Push-Pull 2.0

If you're looking for the shoe that dominated the CrossFit Games, then this is it, as it was worn by many of the athletes during the events (probably down to sponsorship). Tia wore these during the Push-Pull 2.0 event, in which she came seventh, one of her lowest placings during the entire Games, as well as the event Firestorm.

LUXIAOJUN Weightlifting Shoe

Event spotted: Clean Ladder

Every CrossFitter will have a designated weightlifting shoe in their gym bag for the Games, and, this year, this was Tia's. Sadly, you can't get the exact colour that Tia wore, as hers were custom made, but there's still plenty of cool colours to choose from, and the shoe itself is exactly the same.