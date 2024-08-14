Four shoes worn by the Fittest Woman on Earth at the 2024 CrossFit Games

This year Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr returned to the CrossFit Games where she reclaimed her title as ‘Fittest Woman on Earth’, her seventh win. Were people shocked? Probably not. The 31-year-old had trained hard since giving birth to her daughter Willow and hadn't been quiet about the fact that she was returning to the Games for one thing, to win. And a win she did.
Lots of things contribute to Tia’s success: her dedication to training, a good diet, prioritising recovery, and wearing the right kit during training, AKA having a good pair of workout shoes. This is key, especially as the exercises in CrossFit are so varied and technical.
This year, the CrossFit athlete packed quite a few different pairs of training shoes in her gym bag, as we managed to spot four different pairs throughout the Games. Want to know exactly what Tia had on her feet? Below are the four shoes that helped her soar to success.
GoRuck Rough Runners
Event spotted: Track and Field
These are what Tia wore when she took first place in the Track and Field event (followed very closely by rookie Aimee Cringle). Although Tia ran in these shoes, she actually says in this video that she’s been able to do plenty of other CrossFit movements in them, and that they’re super comfy. However, if your training doesn’t involve running and you think you'd need more stability, then the shoe below, is probably a better option…
GoRuck Ballistic Trainers
A post shared by Dave Castro (@thedavecastro)
A photo posted by on
Event spotted: Dickies Triplet, Chad, Final
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The Ballistic Trainer from GoRuck is the shoe that we can see on Tia’s feet for the majority of the CrossFit Games. Tia says these are a great shoe if you're looking for a little more support, for example, you’re doing a Metcon and then going into some heavy squat cleans or snatches. They come in four different colours and are available in men and women's.
TYR CXT-2 Trainer
Event spotted: Push-Pull 2.0
If you're looking for the shoe that dominated the CrossFit Games, then this is it, as it was worn by many of the athletes during the events (probably down to sponsorship). Tia wore these during the Push-Pull 2.0 event, in which she came seventh, one of her lowest placings during the entire Games, as well as the event Firestorm.
LUXIAOJUN Weightlifting Shoe
A post shared by LUXIAOJUN (@luxiaojunofficial)
A photo posted by on
Event spotted: Clean Ladder
Every CrossFitter will have a designated weightlifting shoe in their gym bag for the Games, and, this year, this was Tia's. Sadly, you can't get the exact colour that Tia wore, as hers were custom made, but there's still plenty of cool colours to choose from, and the shoe itself is exactly the same.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
New Apple patent suggests smart rings and smart glasses are coming
Could an Apple smart ring be more than just a health monitor?
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Brooks Cascadia 18 leaps over the competition as trail running’s new G.O.A.T.
This shoe doesn’t just survive the trail—it thrives on it
By Matt Kollat Published
-
I’ve been weightlifting four days a week, for four years – 5 things I’ve learned
From developing a more resilient mindset to having a new found love for mobility
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
The exercise you’re not doing to add size to your back and biceps: Yates row
If you’re not a fan of the bent-over barbell row, you may prefer this
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Fittest Woman on Earth’s three-move core workout will leave you with abs like slabs
Want a six-pack like Tia-Clair Toomey? Here’s one of her favourite ab workouts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Hate squats? An expert shares three alternative exercises to build your backside and you only need a dumbbell
You could even do them with just your bodyweight
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I trained with HYROX master trainer Jake Dearden and the workout surprised me
The 25-year-old HYROX champ is fitter and more agile than mountain goat, as I found out
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Last updated
-
What are Kegel exercises: the workout with surprising benefits you didn't think you needed
“They benefit men and women,” says an expert
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Pull-ups vs rows: which is better for a stronger back?
Is one of these moves better for adding width to your back? We take a closer look
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A fitness expert says these are the three supplements you should take if you want to build muscle
The supplement scene is wild, but a fitness expert says if your goal is muscle then these are three that actually work
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published