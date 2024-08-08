How to watch the CrossFit Games 2024 for free – online and on TV

The CrossFit Games 2024 is back, where the top 40 men and women from all over the world will take part in a series of challenges to compete for the title of ‘Fittest on Earth’. For the last six years the Games have been held in Madison, Wisconsin, as well as California, but this year the four-day competition moves to Fort Worth in Texas.

Last year Hungarian athlete Laura Horvath finally won her first title as the Fittest Woman on Earth, while Canadian athlete, Jeffrey Adler, also became the Fittest Man on Earth for the first time too. But, will they both keep their titles this year?

All eyes will no doubt be on Six-time winner Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr who’s making her return to the Games and is keen to reclaim her place on the podium, after skipping last year to give birth and care for her daughter. While, on the men's side, 20% of those competing this year have already stood on the podium during their CrossFit careers. We think Roman Khrennikov will be hungry to claim top spot after placing second in 2022 and third last year, despite enduring a foot injury.

Who knows, who will win, you’ll have to watch to find out. Here’s how…

How to watch the Crossfit Games 2024

How to watch

The CrossFit Games 2024 will be taking place from 8-11 August, here’s how you can watch it at home.

On TV

US CrossFit fans will be able to watch all four days of the Games live on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2. The CrossFit Games says there will be a two-hour exclusive window each day in the US for streaming on ESPN+ that will occur simultaneously with telecasts on ESPN and ESPN2.

Online

If you don’t have access to ESPN, don’t worry! The CrossFit Games will also be live-streamed on the Crossfit Games website , YouTube and Facebook . However, CrossFit Games states that: "A replay of the two-hour exclusive ESPN+ primetime content on YouTube 12 hours after the original content".

Event schedule

Below are the events that we know will be taking place so far over the four days. We'll be updating this as and when more event info is released.

Thursday

Workout 1 - Lake Down

For time:

3.5-mile run

800-meter swim

Workout 2 - Hammer Down

Four rounds for time:

50 hammer strikes (16/20-lb sledgehammer)

14 sandbag throws/get over the tire (70/100-lb sandbag)

5 tire flips (242 lb)

Amanda 4.5

13-11-9-7-5 reps for time of:



Muscle-ups

Squat snatches (95/135 lb)

Friday

Track and field

For time:

1,600-meter run

Then, at the 12-minute mark:

50-yard sprint

50-yard bag carry (70/100 lb)

75-yard sprint

75-yard bag carry

100-yard sprint

Saturday

For time: