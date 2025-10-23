Tokyo craft meets Zurich upcycling as Hender Scheme reimagines two FREITAG icons

FREITAG, famous for its bags made of truck tarp, is teaming up once again with Tokyo-based label Hender Scheme for a limited-edition collaboration that celebrates craftsmanship, longevity and creative reinterpretation.

Following the success of their first partnership in 2023, the new drop expands on that concept with two distinctive shopper models, the HS MIAMI VICE – not to be confused with the F260 MIAMI WIDE – and HS SONNY, both “hacked” versions of FREITAG’s one-of-a-kind tarp bags.

Each shopper maintains its original upcycled truck-tarp body but swaps the brand’s classic tarp handles for Hender Scheme’s signature offcut leather, a nod to the Japanese label’s dedication to traditional craftsmanship and material reuse.

(Image credit: Hender Scheme)

The soft, natural-tan leather handles will develop a rich patina over time, while the original tarp handles are cleverly repurposed into a detachable shoulder strap.

The collaboration is guided by Niji-Sousaku, Japan’s concept of “secondary creation,” a fitting philosophy for both brands.

FREITAG’s founding idea in 1993 was to turn used truck tarps into durable, one-of-a-kind everyday bags.

Hender Scheme’s creative process follows a similar ethos, blending new ideas with classic manufacturing to craft pieces that evolve through use.

When the old becomes original again

It’s this shared reverence for materials with memory that makes the collaboration feel so natural.

Each bag tells a story through its scuffs, patches and surface marks, now contrasted by buttery, untreated leather handles that will change with every touch.

It’s a reminder that imperfection, when treated with care, becomes a design feature rather than a flaw.

(Image credit: Hender Scheme)

To mark the launch, hands-on workshops will take place in Shanghai, Tokyo, and Fukuoka, offering design lovers the chance to select their own unique FREITAG shopper and choose from a range of Hender Scheme offcut leathers to create a truly one-off collaboration piece.

A limited number of pre-made bags will be available in Asia starting 24 October, at Hender Scheme stores in Tokyo (Sukima Ebisu), Osaka, and Fukuoka, as well as the FREITAG Store Shanghai.

A global release follows on 28 October, via Hender Scheme’s online store and FREITAG WeChat. For more info, visit FREITAG.