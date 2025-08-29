Patagonia just reimagined its most iconic gear as serious workwear, and it goes all in

Patagonia’s latest Fall/Winter Workwear line has landed, and it’s ready for anything from digging fence posts in the rain to power-walking to your local sourdough bakery.

Similar to other items in the brand's workwear collection, such as the denim line released earlier this year, the new set is designed to withstand serious labour in harsh conditions.

One of the key products of the new collection is the Steel Forge Jacket, Patagonia’s classic puffer, reimagined for brutal conditions.

It features abrasion-resistant, recycled ripstop fabric with a DWR finish, which is said to be the brand’s toughest shell fabric yet.

You still get the warmth you expect from a puffy coat, but with protection that can handle sharp edges, hard surfaces, and the kind of wear that would shred lesser coats.

Fleece, hemp, and bison boots

Other standouts include the Iron Forge Fleece-Lined Jacket-Shirt, a glorious mash-up of a flannel shirt and work coat that looks good thrown over a hoodie and still holds its own when hauling wood.

The Work Apron, meanwhile, is made from a hard-wearing, all-season blend of hemp, recycled polyester, and organic cotton, a proper workshop essential, but equally stylish when slung over a tee while manning the BBQ.

Even the basics have undergone some changes, including hemp-blend tees and tops that now come in seasonal autumn tones, ideal for layering or adding a touch of workwear chic without going full lumberjack.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

And then there are the boots. The new Wild Idea Work Boots are made from premium bison leather, sourced from the regenerative Wild Idea Buffalo Company in South Dakota (the same company supplying Patagonia Provisions with bison meat for their Bison Sticks).

That means these boots don’t just look good and wear hard, but they also support prairie restoration and soil health.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

Like all great Patagonia pieces, the new Workwear line straddles the line between function and form with ease.

One minute you're laying insulation in a freezing barn, the next you're sipping a flat white in the pub garden, and no one's the wiser.

The new collection is available now at Patagonia with prices from $39 (~£28,98/ AU$59,74).