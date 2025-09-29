Patagonia’s CEO just reminded the outdoor industry why authenticity sells

Patagonia has never been the type of brand to shy away from its values.

Last week, CEO Ryan Gellert spoke to Axios about what he sees as a “fear across the business sector,” a hesitation among leaders to speak out on environmental and social issues.

While his comments inevitably touch on politics, they’re also a continuation of a long-standing Patagonia playbook, which pairs high-performance gear with a voice that resonates well beyond product specifications.

For Patagonia, this isn’t a risky new strategy. The company was one of the first to build its reputation around purpose, from its famous “Don’t Buy This Jacket” campaign to handing over ownership of the business to a trust and non-profit in 2022.

Gellert’s latest comments reinforce that the brand still sees speaking out as core to its identity, not a distraction from selling fleeces and shells.

Ryan Gellert speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2025 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 25, 2025 in New York City (Image credit: JP Yim/Getty Images)

The CEO's comments come at a time when outdoor apparel is more competitive than ever.

Legacy players like The North Face and Arc’teryx are joined by fashion-forward challengers blending technical fabrics with streetwear.

By reminding customers that Patagonia’s voice carries as much weight as its GORE-TEX (and GORE-TEX is everywhere in 2025), Gellert is strengthening the brand’s differentiation.

Consumers increasingly look for companies that align with their values, and Patagonia is doubling down on that trust.

Beyond the soundbite

In the Axios interview, Gellert pointed to UN survey data showing overwhelming public demand for climate action.

His point is that Patagonia isn’t acting out of political expedience, but reflecting the priorities of its global customer base.

It’s a subtle distinction that matters for anyone tracking the intersection of commerce and conscience.

This approach also highlights Patagonia’s knack for keeping its activism consistent with its operations.

The company has committed to eliminating PFAS from its new product lines, continues to expand its Worn Wear repair and resale program, and invests heavily in regenerative farming (e.g. sourcing ingredients for its buffalo snacks).

Patagonia’s stance isn’t about taking sides for the sake of headlines. Instead, the brand is here to remind the outdoor industry that purpose can still be a competitive advantage.

As Gellert put it, many leaders are holding back out of fear. Patagonia, clearly, is not. And in a marketplace where brand trust is as crucial as product performance, that could prove to be the boldest strategy of all.

