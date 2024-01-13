Here's how to get your mountain gear fixed by Patagonia's repair teams – for free!

Patagonia's Worn Wear Snow Tour comes to the UK in 2024
(Image credit: Patagonia)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

Patagonia has a well-earned reputation as a circular ourdoor clothing manufacturer that puts a lot of emphasis on not just selling but repairing its gear. After all, the most sustainable thing you can do is not to buy new gear every year – fixing up older and perfectly functional items is the best way to go. And if you live in one of the below two areas in the UK, you'll be able to get your stuff fixed by Patagonia's experts for free!

This winter, Patagonia’s Worn Wear repair teams will be touring Europe to fix your busted mountain gear. Two rolling repair shops will travel to snow destinations in France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and, most importantly for us, the UK. And because it's Patagonia, an original wooden trailer and a second repair vehicle specifically for the UK have been hand-built for the occasion.

They will house technical repair equipment and will bring hot chocolate and good vibes to the slopes, as well as offering free repairs on busted zippers, rips, tears, buttons, pulls and more. Patagonia's experts will also educate people on how to keep snow gear in good condition for multiple seasons and will teach skills such as patching, re-waterproofing shells and fixing zippers.

Where and when to find Patagonia's Worn Wear Snow Tour in the UK

The two locations included in the tour are both located in the western part of Scotland: Fort William and Portee on the Isle of Skye. There will be two dates in those locations, with experts on hand for seven hours each day. The dates and times for the tour locations in the UK are:

  • Fort William
  • February 15, 10:00 - 17:00
  • February 17, 10:00 - 17:00
  • Portee, Isle of Skye
  • February 23, 10:00 - 17:00
  • February 24, 10:00 - 17:00

Best of all, Patagonia’s repair team onboard will offer free repairs on any brand of clothing, on a first come, first served basis. For more info on the tour, visit Patagonia today. We recently reviewed the Patagonia R1 Air Fleece Crew, so make sure you check that out, too, as well as our best fleece jacket guide.

