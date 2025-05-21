Coros just made it easier to keep your running watch going for longer

Coros has just launched a new Repair Service designed to keep your GPS watches in action for longer, and it’s a welcome step forward for anyone who's ever cracked a screen mid-training block.

Currently available in the US and parts of Europe, the service allows customers to send in a damaged smartwatch or bike computer, pay a flat repair fee, and receive a refurbished replacement within a week.

Coros isn’t alone in this space: Apple offers a repair and swap service through AppleCare+ (it costs a lot more than Coros' service, though), and Garmin has a repair service for out-of-warranty devices (the somewhat limited Out-of-Warranty Exchange).

However, few match Coros' offer of a temporary replacement to keep your training on track

To minimise training disruption, the brand even ships a temporary replacement device as soon as you post yours, so you’re not stuck without data while your device is being repaired.

The Repair Service covers issues like broken screens, faulty buttons or dials, and battery replacements, with prices ranging from $59 to $119 depending on the model.

All current Coros devices are eligible, including the Pace 3, Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro, Vertix 2S, and the Dura Solar GPS bike computer.

If it (ain't) broke...

The move helps Coros build on its reputation for athlete-focused gear with long battery life and regular firmware updates.

It also reflects a growing awareness of sustainability and e-waste in the tech world.

Extending the lifespan of high-end GPS running watches is better for the planet and your wallet.

UK athletes will need to be patient, though; this version of the service hasn’t launched there yet.

For now, UK customers can still access the brand’s Replace & Recycle programme, which offers discounted replacements when you send in an old or broken device.

More details at Coros.