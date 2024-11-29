Boycotting Black Friday? Here are your best options to shop sustainably in 2024

Black Friday is the complete opposite of sustainability. Buying things has become too quick, not allowing us to consider whether we need the products. This results in people spending too much and replacing their belongings that work perfectly fine. In short, everything wrong with capitalism is on display during the annual shopping event.

I'm looking at deals for months every year and see a lot of redundant offers. Things get cheaper all the time, especially tech and fashion, which I appreciate makes it all the harder to resist buying new stuff. It's a vicious cycle perpetuated by for-profit companies who want to make (too much) money without caring about what it means for the planet and us.

However, it's not impossible to make the right buying choice, even during Black Friday. Quite a few manufacturers and retailers are out there these days that try to make a difference.

Patagonia is probably the most famous (remember the 'don't buy this jacket' campaign?), but other companies are doing their best to mitigate the strain of overconsumption on nature.

Of course, the best thing you can do is not buy anything, but if you're feeling the pressure, check out some of the more sustainable options below, from Finisterre and Vivobarefoot to Vaude and Cotopaxi.

(Image credit: Finisterre)

Finisterre

Born out of its owner's love for the sea, British outdoor company Finisterre is one of those brands that knows all its suppliers on a first-name basis and puts its money where its mouth is when it comes to supporting people through the Finisterre Foundation. This Black Friday, like every Black Friday, the company doesn't have a sale, but you'll find some bargains in the brand's Last Chance sale.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

Patagonia

Patagonia, of all companies, needs no introduction. When you purchase a product from the company, it donates 1% of the total sale to environmental nonprofits. Then, Patagonia reinvests a portion of the profits into business priorities and donates all the remaining profits to win urgent environmental fights.

A sustainability champion, the brand continuously offers its past-season gear for less in its Past Season Gear sale. Here, you can find fleeces, coats, trousers, and more for a discounted price. If you want to give something back to the community, check out Patagonia's volunteering page, where you'll find worthy causes to dedicate your time to.

(Image credit: Ciele)

Ciele Athletics

Certified B-Corp Ciele is one of my favourite running brands. It is most famous for its performance-oriented yet highly functional caps and hats, which you can often buy for less in the company's Archive Sale. The sale is on until the end of Cyber Monday, so if anything catches your eye, make sure you complete your checkout by then.

(Image credit: SunGod)

SunGod

Another Certified B-Corp, SunGod, offers performance and lifestyle sunnies for the discerning athlete. For Black Friday, Sungod gives away a free pair with every pair of sunnies purchased. I recommend picking ones with an Infinite frame, which uses 100% recycled plastic instead of the virgin variety.

(Image credit: Cotopaxi)

Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is well-known for its colourful style, cool attitude, and quality products. Its Del Dia collection uses factory scraps to create unique products that, in my opinion, often look cooler than the original. Thanks to Cotopaxi's Guaranteed for Good scheme, if there’s a problem with your gear, they'll happily repair it, replace it, or credit your return. The brand is currently running a 25% off Fall & Winter Bestsellers promo, with savings on coats, gilets, and more.

(Image credit: Vaude)

Vaude

German mountaineering equipment brand Vaude is probably one of the most affordable brands. It has a high rating on the Good On You website, which ranks clothing manufacturers based on their sustainability. The brand doesn't have a dedicated Black Friday sale, but you can shop for discounted products in every category (women's, men's, kids').

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

Probably the best-known name in barefoot shoes, Vivobarefoot puts a huge emphasis on making its manufacturing process as circular as possible and helping people relearn how to walk properly. Vivo doesn't do Black Friday, but you can trade in any old sneakers for recycling and get 20% off a pair of full-price Vivos. That's not just Vivo footwear—sneakers from any brand count! Find out more about the offer at Vivobarefoot.

(Image credit: The North Face)

The North Face

The North Face has a surprisingly good score on Good On You, with the only critical area being the living wages paid to the people working in the company's supply chain. Many probably associate TNF with street fashion; however, the brand also makes excellent mountaineering gear. For Black Friday, you can get 30% off all orders over £200 in the UK and save up to 40% off select styles in the US.