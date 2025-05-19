These limited-edition t-shirts help fight for the future of our oceans

Finisterre, the Cornwall-based outdoor brand, has just announced a limited-edition t-shirt collection launching on World Oceans Day, and it’s more than just another graphic tee drop.

This time, 10% of profits go straight to Oceana, the world’s largest international ocean conservation organisation, helping fund real-world advocacy and marine protection efforts around the globe.

The collection features three unisex designs inspired by ocean activism and the urgent need to protect our blue spaces.

It's the signature Finisterre look: laid-back, purposeful, and proudly coastal.

But this isn't just merch. The collection is part of a bigger push to raise awareness and rally the outdoor community.

“A healthy ocean is crucial for providing oxygen, regulating climate, and supporting diverse marine ecosystems,” says Lawrence Stafford, Head of Community at Finisterre. “We must act now to protect our ocean before it's too late.”

If this all sounds familiar, that’s because Finisterre has form when it comes to turning their apparel into action.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In previous years, the brand supported World Oceans Day with special-edition pieces and content that shone a light on ocean conservation, including their own Sea7 broadcast and partnerships with the Ocean Film Festival tour.

It’s part of a broader mission the brand has been committed to since day one: using business to protect what it loves most.

This year’s t-shirt collection is a wearable rallying cry for surfers, swimmers, and anyone who’s ever felt something shift while looking out at the sea.

I know I'll be the first in the virtual queue on 8 June when the collection drops.

Prices start at £38. The entire range will be available exclusively via Finisterre.