These limited-edition t-shirts help fight for the future of our oceans
If you care about the ocean even half as much as Finisterre does, this one’s for you
Finisterre, the Cornwall-based outdoor brand, has just announced a limited-edition t-shirt collection launching on World Oceans Day, and it’s more than just another graphic tee drop.
This time, 10% of profits go straight to Oceana, the world’s largest international ocean conservation organisation, helping fund real-world advocacy and marine protection efforts around the globe.
The collection features three unisex designs inspired by ocean activism and the urgent need to protect our blue spaces.
It's the signature Finisterre look: laid-back, purposeful, and proudly coastal.
But this isn't just merch. The collection is part of a bigger push to raise awareness and rally the outdoor community.
“A healthy ocean is crucial for providing oxygen, regulating climate, and supporting diverse marine ecosystems,” says Lawrence Stafford, Head of Community at Finisterre. “We must act now to protect our ocean before it's too late.”
If this all sounds familiar, that’s because Finisterre has form when it comes to turning their apparel into action.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
In previous years, the brand supported World Oceans Day with special-edition pieces and content that shone a light on ocean conservation, including their own Sea7 broadcast and partnerships with the Ocean Film Festival tour.
It’s part of a broader mission the brand has been committed to since day one: using business to protect what it loves most.
This year’s t-shirt collection is a wearable rallying cry for surfers, swimmers, and anyone who’s ever felt something shift while looking out at the sea.
I know I'll be the first in the virtual queue on 8 June when the collection drops.
Prices start at £38. The entire range will be available exclusively via Finisterre.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Blackstone 28" Griddle AirFryer Combo review: bringing versatile diner-style cooking to your patio
From breakfast to dinner, this backyard beast does it all – including fries!
-
Forget The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal's unknown sci-fi movie is free to watch
Prospect, starring Pedro Pescal, is streaming now on Tubi