Iconic Patagonia puffer drops to its lowest price of the season – get it before autumn arrives

Autumn is coming, which means waterproof and water-resistant jackets at the ready people. If yours is in need of an upgrade, then we’ve got you covered, as Patagonia’s best-selling ‘Nano Puff Jacket’ has hit its lowest price of the season.

Renowned for its ultra-lightweight, warm, water-resistant and layerable design, the Nano Puff Jacket has become a cult classic amongst the outdoor community.

UK-based customers can currently pick one up in the shade ‘Forge Grey’ for £132.89 , while those in the US can snag one in either ‘Lagom Blue’ or ‘Graze Green’ for £118.83 – saving a whopping 50% off its original price tag.

It also boasts impressive eco-cresidentials, crafted from 100% recycled shell fabric and filled with PrimalLoft Gold Eco Insulation made from 100% recycled insulation, which apparently retains 98% of its insulating ability, even when wet.

As well as its water-resistant properties, the Nano Puff Jacket is also windproof with an adjustable drawcord drop-tail hem to help seal in warmth, making it a reliable addition to your layering system. Plus, it packs up super small too, making it easy to stuff in your hiking backpack and whip it out as and when needed.

On a regular day, this premium jacket isn't cheap, but this current offer actually makes it far more affordable. As a result, sizes are selling out fast, so make sure you snap one up before autumn fully sets in.