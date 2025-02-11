Patagonia secretly released some new denim workwear and I don't think I wanted anything else more in my life

In classic Patagonia style, the brand recently updated its website with a bunch of new apparel options without telling us. Not to worry, Patagonia, as I have eagle eyes and can spot new sustainable clothing options from a mile out.

Of all the new swag, the one that caught my attention the most is the denim range, including the Work Denim 5-Pocket Pants, the Slim Work Denim Pants and the Insulated Work Denim Vest. Both are made for people who like to get their hands dirty, like me, who paid money to stroke cows, goats and ponies the other day.

Currently only available on the brand's US website – I guess it's a big market, despite the complete lack of sustainable practices on a governmental level – the new products are made with durable US-grown hemp blend and dyed with US-produced natural indigo.

Said hemp blend is a combination of abrasion-resistant yet easy-wearing 11.5-oz 66% organic cotton, 20% US-grown hemp and 14% TENCEL lyocell denim. If that doesn't mean anything to you, that's fine; all you have to know is that the products are made from stuff that's good for the economy and the planet (the products are made in Sri Lanka, though, so not in the US).

In terms of functionality, the jeans have plenty of pockets: two deep pockets at the front, two carpenter pockets on the side for tools as well as two reinforced back pockets. The company doesn't call them cargo pants, but they aren't far off.

The jeans and the vest are available now at Patagonia US with prices from $125 (approx. £101/ AU$199). In the UK, you can get denim jeans at Patagonia UK, albeit not the workwear variety, for £120. In Australia, the only denim product on offer currently is the Pile-Lined Trucker Jacket for AU$299.95. Sad times,