Patagonia secretly released some new denim workwear and I don't think I wanted anything else more in my life
Workwear never looked so good
In classic Patagonia style, the brand recently updated its website with a bunch of new apparel options without telling us. Not to worry, Patagonia, as I have eagle eyes and can spot new sustainable clothing options from a mile out.
Of all the new swag, the one that caught my attention the most is the denim range, including the Work Denim 5-Pocket Pants, the Slim Work Denim Pants and the Insulated Work Denim Vest. Both are made for people who like to get their hands dirty, like me, who paid money to stroke cows, goats and ponies the other day.
Currently only available on the brand's US website – I guess it's a big market, despite the complete lack of sustainable practices on a governmental level – the new products are made with durable US-grown hemp blend and dyed with US-produced natural indigo.
Said hemp blend is a combination of abrasion-resistant yet easy-wearing 11.5-oz 66% organic cotton, 20% US-grown hemp and 14% TENCEL lyocell denim. If that doesn't mean anything to you, that's fine; all you have to know is that the products are made from stuff that's good for the economy and the planet (the products are made in Sri Lanka, though, so not in the US).
In terms of functionality, the jeans have plenty of pockets: two deep pockets at the front, two carpenter pockets on the side for tools as well as two reinforced back pockets. The company doesn't call them cargo pants, but they aren't far off.
The jeans and the vest are available now at Patagonia US with prices from $125 (approx. £101/ AU$199). In the UK, you can get denim jeans at Patagonia UK, albeit not the workwear variety, for £120. In Australia, the only denim product on offer currently is the Pile-Lined Trucker Jacket for AU$299.95. Sad times,
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Sony's PSN outage made me love my PS5 Pro even more – for one simple reason
I sailed through the outage (which doesn't excuse it)
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Xiaomi takes on Philips Hue with its first Matter-enabled smart bulb
Xiaomi’s new smart LED bulb is coming... we hope
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published