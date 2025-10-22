TAG Heuer and New Balance quietly created the most unexpected running duo of the year
The worlds of luxury and running finally found their pace together
Luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer and performance brand New Balance have joined forces on a collaboration that redefines what premium training gear looks like.
The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 × New Balance Edition is said to blend Swiss craftsmanship with performance-driven tech.
The Swiss brand has been producing smartwatches for a decade, and we rated its last effort, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4, highly here on T3.
Built around a lightweight black titanium case with a sandblasted finish, it's fitted with a durable bi-material strap inspired by the layered construction of New Balance’s running shoes.
Inside, the watch runs TAG Heuer’s proprietary software, powered by dual-band GPS and a full suite of sensors, including heart rate, SpO₂ and altitude tracking.
It’s also preloaded with structured running plans designed by New Balance coaches to help users train from their first 10K to a marathon.
In typical TAG fashion, refinement meets utility. The 1.2-inch OLED display sits beneath a domed sapphire crystal, and the custom New Balance interface mirrors the violet-and-green accents found on the companion shoe.
Battery life isn't mind-blowing at two days, but that watch has a quick charging function to help you not feel tethered to the mains outlet.
Speed in sync
The running shoe half of the collab, New Balance's FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5, is built for fast, efficient miles.
Featuring a full-length carbon plate sandwiched between layers of lightweight PEBA-based FuelCell foam, it delivers explosive energy return and a smoother ride at race pace.
The rocker geometry helps propel runners forward, while the engineered mesh upper ensures a snug, breathable fit for long distances.
This limited-edition version mirrors the watch’s aesthetic, featuring metallic violet and neon green detailing across the upper and midsole.
Weighing just over 200 grams, it offers an 8 mm heel drop and a 40 mm stack height, striking a balance between cushioning and responsiveness.
Every element, from the co-branded sockliner to the bespoke packaging, reinforces the sense that this is a collector’s item for runners who appreciate craftsmanship as much as performance.
The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 × New Balance Edition and matching FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5 are available now in limited quantities through TAG Heuer and New Balance stores globally.
The smartwatch retails for £1,750/ $2,050 (~AU$3,152.17), while the shoes are priced around £270/ $270 (~AU$415.12).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
