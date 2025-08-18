HOKA and J.L-A.L unite again to turn a trail beast into a streetwear statement

HOKA’s Mafate X has been transformed from a trail running shoe into a refined fashion‑ready silhouette through its second collaboration with avant‑garde label J.L-A.L.

The new collab is more than just another run‑of‑the‑mill collab; it's part of a larger brand moment for HOKA.

In early 2025, HOKA resurrected the cult‑classic Speedgoat 2, an exact replica of the 2017 model that made its mark on both trails and the streets.

Faithful to the original in every way, from the Vibram Megagrip outsole and maximal cushioning, to bold colour blocking, it was a deliberate move into nostalgia‑driven streetwear.

It was about cultural relevance, giving fans a tangible piece of HOKA history.

And in doing so, it proved the appetite for heritage‑rich, statement‑making footwear.

From summit to street

The new Mafate X × J.L-A.L works in a similar way, but with a forward‑looking twist.

Still loaded with its technical DNA – grippy outsole, high‑stack cushioning, trail‑ready stability – it’s been stripped back visually and refined into a silhouette that works as well in a gallery as it does on a ridge line.

(Image credit: HOKA)

Inspiration came from both the natural terrain of trail running and an unexpected spark (an iridescent piece of sushi), influencing the shoe’s subtle shimmer and textural layers.

Like the Speedgoat 2 revival, the Mafate X collab keeps the brand rooted in its mountain‑born credibility, while speaking to new audiences beyond the trail.

With trail culture becoming as much a style statement as it is a sport, expect to see them pacing mountain switchbacks and city pavements in equal measure.

The HOKA x J.L-A.L Mafate X launches 22 August in two colourways, priced at $250 (~£187.75/ AU$384.66), via HOKA and select global retailers.