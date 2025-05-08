Hoka just brought back a cult-classic trail shoe, but not for the reason you think

The Hoka Speedgoat 2 is back. Not redesigned, not updated, not “inspired by” the original, but actually back.

Reissued in its original form, complete with OG colourways, retro logos, and the silhouette that helped cement Hoka’s place in the trail running shoes world, the Speedgoat 2 is being relaunched globally.

But why resurrect a nearly seven-year-old shoe when the Speedgoat 6 is still going strong? The answer might lie less in the mountains and more on the street.

Hoka’s press release describes the Speedgoat 2 as “recontextualised for everyday styling,” a telling phrase that suggests this relaunch is about more than trail performance.

The maximalist, chunky aesthetic that made the Speedgoat 2 a standout on the singletrack now fits squarely into fashion’s growing love for oversized trail silhouettes.

We've seen this trend take hold across the industry, from Salomon’s XT-6 becoming a streetwear staple to Merrell's 'urban hiker' SpeedARC Matis and New Balance’s performance-turned-lifestyle shoes created in collaboration with District Vision.

In this context, the Speedgoat 2 reissue isn’t just a nostalgic nod; instead, it’s a smart move into lifestyle territory.

For city dwellers who want that gorpcore look with legitimate trail DNA, this is Hoka’s answer.

(Image credit: Hoka)

No redesign needed

Reissuing a shoe like the Speedgoat 2 also makes good business sense. The original tooling, geometry, and outsole design are already in place, so all Hoka had to do was dip back into the archives.

That means low development costs and high potential return on investment, especially for a silhouette that already enjoys cult status among trail runners and Hoka fans.

It also neatly avoids cannibalising the brand’s current top-tier offerings. The Hoka Speedgoat 6, with its lighter upper and refined ride, remains the go-to option for serious trail performance.

But the Speedgoat 2? That’s a piece of brand history (and now, fashion history, too).

There’s a broader play here as well. This relaunch could be a trial balloon for Hoka’s own retro strategy, similar to how Nike, Adidas, and New Balance routinely revive classics.

If the Speedgoat 2 sells well in this new, lifestyle-focused context, we might see more past models brought back; maybe even reworked as limited editions or collabs down the line.

So, while the Speedgoat 2 is still perfectly capable of handling your next ridge run or ultra, this move feels less about performance innovation and more about brand building.

Hoka’s leaning into its roots and betting that old-school style still has serious legs.

Thw Speedgoat 2 is available now at Hoka UK and Hoka US for a recommended retail price of £140/ $160.