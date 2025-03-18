Merrell drops a SpeedARC without the BOA – and your wallet will thank them

Merrell is back with another addition to its SpeedARC lineup, and this time, it's a more wallet-friendly take on the high-tech urban hiker.

Meet the SpeedARC Matis – a shoe that keeps the performance-focused midsole and plate of its BOA-equipped sibling but swaps out the fancy dial system for a more traditional (and budget-friendly) lacing setup.

The biggest difference between the Matis and the Surge BOA? The BOA system is gone.

Instead of the quick-release dial, Merrell has opted for good old-fashioned laces, meaning a small trade-off in convenience but a significant reduction in cost.

And given that many urban hikers don’t actually need the precision fit of a BOA dial, it’s a reasonable compromise for a more accessible price point.

Designed for the gorp-core enthusiast who prefers city streets to mountain trails, the new walking shoes take the DNA of Merrell’s latest hiking innovations and package them into an everyday-ready, style-conscious sneaker.

Despite the price drop, Merrell hasn’t skimped on tech. The SpeedARC midsole system remains intact, combining dual-layered FloatPro foam cushioning with FlexPlate technology for added propulsion and energy return.

Meanwhile, a Vibram Megagrip outsole ensures you won’t be slipping around, even when your ‘hike’ is just a slightly aggressive walk to the train station.

If you love the hiking aesthetic but don’t necessarily plan on scaling peaks, the SpeedARC Matis delivers everything you need without the premium price tag.

The shoe is available in two versions: a ventilated model (£160) and a GORE-TEX variant (£190) for those who want extra waterproofing.

The SpeedARC Matis is available now in men’s and women’s sizes at Merrell.