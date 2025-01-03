Merrell reimagines hiking shoes for a new era with SpeedARC Surge BOA

Even the best walking shoes often look and feel drab, but it certainly won't be the case with outdoor brand Merrell's latest footwear.

The futuristic-looking SpeedARC Surge BOA is a lightweight hiking shoe that not only promises to make your next adventure feel more like a breeze but also a lot less effort.

With bold claims of 100% more energy return than leading hiking footwear, Merrell is merging cutting-edge technology with comfort, style, and performance.

Central to the SpeedARC Surge BOA is the innovative SpeedARC midsole system, featuring active response coils modelled after the suspension systems of high-clearance vehicles.

Combined with the latest FloatPro technology and Flexplate engineering, this unique design is said to absorb shocks and rebound energy to keep your hikes effortless.

“With double the energy return found in our independent lab tests, the [SpeedARC Surge BOA] keeps your feet cushioned and comfortable every step of the way,” says Ian Cobb, Merrell’s Senior Design Director.

The shoe’s double BOA lacing system offers micro-adjustable precision, ensuring a snug, secure fit. This is paired with the Matryx upper – the same powering the amazing Hoka Tecton X 3 – and a knit bootie collar construction for breathable comfort.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The sole features FloatPro+ SC foam, a nitrogen-injected supercritical material that provides dual-layer cushioning. Sandwiched between these layers is a nylon Flexplate, stabilising your step while propelling you forward.

Named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024, the SpeedARC Surge BOA has already made waves for its adaptability, immediate cushioning, and futuristic design.

The SpeedARC Surge BOA will be available globally on 7 January 2025 and is priced at £240 / €280 / $290. For more information, visit Merrell today.