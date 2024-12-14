New Balance and District Vision take trail running off-road in style with their latest collaboration

New Balance and District Vision are at it again, marking their fourth partnership with a reimagined version of the Fresh Foam X Hierro trail running shoes.

This stylish new drop combines high-performance trail tech with minimalist design elements to create a shoe that’s as striking on the trails as it is functional.

Blending New Balance’s premium Fresh Foam X cushioning and Vibram Micro-Traction lug outsole with District Vision’s sleek design touches, these shoes are a sight to behold.

District Vision’s hand-drawn, modern minimalism shines through with textured 3D screen-printed overlays, co-branded sockliners, and a signature red dot beside New Balance’s iconic ‘N’ logo.

The woven tongue tag and printed heel counter bring the branding full circle, while the custom box ensures the unboxing experience is just as premium as the product itself.

The collaboration is a nod to both brands' shared values: craftsmanship, wellness, and innovation.

While District Vision continues to champion mindful athleticism with its signature designs and meditation courses, New Balance’s storied legacy in performance footwear ensures this partnership delivers both form and function.

Trail running enthusiasts and design buffs can get their Hierro fix with the Black Beauty colourway, available globally via New Balance US, New Balance UK and New Balance AU for $194.99/ £170/ AU$280. The bone colourway, exclusive to District Vision, was launched earlier this month.