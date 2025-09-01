Suunto Race 2 has the most accurate heart rate sensor the brand has ever made
With a new backplate, optical sensor upgrades, and a lightweight design, the Race 2 is Suunto’s smartest performance watch yet
Suunto has just launched the successor of one of its best value-for-money running watches, and while the design might look familiar, the changes underneath are anything but minor.
The successor of the excellent Suunto Race, the Race 2 features a completely redesigned backplate, created to house the brand's most accurate optical heart rate sensor to date.
This might not sound like a big deal, until you remember how often wrist-based heart rate readings still falter mid-run, especially on cold mornings or during interval sessions.
The company claims the new setup is all about reliability, delivering more precise, real-time data for athletes training on feel, monitoring recovery, or following structured pacing plans.
The case is slimmer at 12.5mm thick, with a lighter overall weight (65g for composite, 76g for stainless steel), and houses a larger AMOLED display for improved readability.
The processor has also been upgraded, offering smoother performance and future-ready support for software updates.
Battery life is robust, offering up to 12 days in smartwatch mode and up to 50 hours in GPS mode, utilising dual-band tracking across all major satellite systems.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
With over 115 sport modes, enhanced ClimbGuidance, ZoneSense, recovery tracking, and Suunto Coach adaptive training suggestions, the Race 2 feels far more than a mid-cycle refresh.
The watch also integrates with Suunto’s new Wing 2 bone-conduction headphones, which now deliver real-time audio feedback directly from the watch, a genuinely useful touch when you don’t want to keep checking your wrist.
Together, the Race 2 and Wing 2 form a more connected, intelligent training system built for serious performance without sacrificing safety or wearability.
Prices start at £429/ $499/ AU$899.95 for the stainless steel and £529/ $599/ AU$999.96 for the titanium version, available now at Suunto U, Suunto US, Suunto AU and selected retailers.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.