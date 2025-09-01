Suunto Race 2 has the most accurate heart rate sensor the brand has ever made

Suunto has just launched the successor of one of its best value-for-money running watches, and while the design might look familiar, the changes underneath are anything but minor.

The successor of the excellent Suunto Race, the Race 2 features a completely redesigned backplate, created to house the brand's most accurate optical heart rate sensor to date.

This might not sound like a big deal, until you remember how often wrist-based heart rate readings still falter mid-run, especially on cold mornings or during interval sessions.

The company claims the new setup is all about reliability, delivering more precise, real-time data for athletes training on feel, monitoring recovery, or following structured pacing plans.

(Image credit: Suunto)

The case is slimmer at 12.5mm thick, with a lighter overall weight (65g for composite, 76g for stainless steel), and houses a larger AMOLED display for improved readability.

The processor has also been upgraded, offering smoother performance and future-ready support for software updates.

Battery life is robust, offering up to 12 days in smartwatch mode and up to 50 hours in GPS mode, utilising dual-band tracking across all major satellite systems.

With over 115 sport modes, enhanced ClimbGuidance, ZoneSense, recovery tracking, and Suunto Coach adaptive training suggestions, the Race 2 feels far more than a mid-cycle refresh.

(Image credit: Suunto)

The watch also integrates with Suunto’s new Wing 2 bone-conduction headphones, which now deliver real-time audio feedback directly from the watch, a genuinely useful touch when you don’t want to keep checking your wrist.

Together, the Race 2 and Wing 2 form a more connected, intelligent training system built for serious performance without sacrificing safety or wearability.

Prices start at £429/ $499/ AU$899.95 for the stainless steel and £529/ $599/ AU$999.96 for the titanium version, available now at Suunto U, Suunto US, Suunto AU and selected retailers.