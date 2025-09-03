Polar's latest wearable is what we wanted Garmin to launch months ago

Polar teased its upcoming screenless wearable back in June, before Garmin announced its own take on the concept.

But instead of getting a Whoop MG-rival fitness and recovery tracker, the running watch giant released a chunky sleep tracker, much to everyone's surprise (including me).

If you were one of those who wanted to track all their activities with a screenless Garmin band, Polar is here to offer you an alternative in the shape of the new Polar Loop.

“With Polar Loop, we’re tapping into [discreet, screenless experiences] and redefining what it means to stay connected without the constant pull of a screen,” says Sander Werring, CEO at Polar.

Polar isn't new to offering similar products. The brand's heart rate monitors, especially the Polar H10, are often used to double-check data from multisport watches.

Similarly, the Polar Verity Flow, the new Loop essentially straps an optical heart rate sensor to your wrist.

The difference here is that the Loop uses the company's latest Polar Precision Prime sensor technology, the same one powering the Polar Grit X2 and Polar Vantage V3.

It can track everything from heart rate and activity to sleep, recovery, and various training and recovery metrics.

The Polar Loop can automatically recognise certain activities, and all data is fed into the Polar Flow app.

You can also initiate activities manually in the Polar Flow app to utilise some of the more advanced features, including route recording, voice guidance, ready-made training targets, and more.

The company emphasises that there is no subscription fee involved and that the Polar Loop requires a one-time purchase.

Brands like to point this out these days, as some smart ring companies, including probably the most well-known, Oura, offer their more advanced features for a small monthly fee.

The Polar Loop is available for pre-order from Polar starting today, with sales commencing on 10 September, subject to availability.

The band retails for £149.50 / €179.90 / $199.99 (AU price TBC) and is available in Greige Sand, Night Black, and Brown Copper colourways.