Luna's new smart ring challenges Oura with AI-driven wellness tracking and fertility insights
Luna 2.0 promises deeper sleep tracking, fertility insights, and an AI health assistant that adapts to your lifestyle
The smart ring space has been dominated by names like Samsung, Oura and Ultrahuman, but a new challenger just arrived on the global stage.
Unveiled at IFA Berlin 2025, the Luna 2.0 is the latest iteration from health-tech brand Luna, and it’s taking a bold swing at the competition.
The Luna 2.0 introduces LifeOS, which, according to the brand, can "decode how the body, mind, and environment interact, going beyond raw data," offering real-time guidance rather than just presenting raw data.
The system draws on circadian rhythm science, lifestyle patterns, and a staggering dataset of over one billion sleep events to personalise insights.
Sleep, stress, and beyond
Sleep tracking gets a major upgrade with expanded metrics, including circadian alignment, respiratory performance, and movement disturbances.
Luna also targets stress management by spotting subtle shifts in heart rate, recovery trends, and body temperature, nudging users toward action when it detects patterns.
For women, the ring includes cycle and fertility tracking, predicting phases based on temperature and recovery data.
The new Luna AI 2.0 assistant acts more like a coach than a tracker, offering contextual suggestions on energy management, movement, and recovery.
Workout logging covers structured activities such as running, cycling, and freestyle sessions, with tracking for heart rate zones, calorie burn, and effort levels.
The ring’s “Body Training” feature blends recovery and effort data to help users avoid burnout while still progressing.
Despite packing in serious tech, the Luna 2.0 remains discreet. It’s built from durable titanium with PVD coating, weighs just 3–5g depending on size, and is 5 ATM water-resistant, meaning it can survive pool sessions and showers.
The ring houses a suite of sensors, including green and red optical LEDs for heart rate and blood oxygen, skin temperature monitoring, and a 3-axis accelerometer.
It offers up to 5 days on a single charge, while the redesigned charging case extends this to an impressive 21+ days of total use, placing it among the longest-lasting smart rings on the market.
As founder Amit Khatri puts it: “With LifeOS, we’re moving beyond passive health tracking into an era where your ring actively helps you make better decisions for performance, recovery, and long-term health.”
Priced at $300/£300 (or $329/£329 with the surge charging case), the Luna 2.0 will be at Amazon soon.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
