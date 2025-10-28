Treadmills just became a global sport – Technogym’s new Run X could change running forever

Technogym and World Athletics are teaming up to turn treadmill running into a legitimate sport.

The two giants of fitness and athletics have unveiled Run X, the world’s first official treadmill championship.

A 5K indoor event designed to make global running competitions accessible to anyone, anywhere, without worrying about weather, terrain, or time zones.

The concept is simple yet revolutionary: runners will race on Technogym-connected treadmills (see also: Technogym Run review) that feed real-time data to a global leaderboard, where performances are verified and certified through the brand’s digital ecosystem.

Participants can compete locally at affiliated gyms and wellness clubs, with top runners advancing to national, regional, and then world finals.

Running without borders

The first finals are set to take place at an as-yet-undisclosed "iconic venue," where the world’s top 10 male and female runners will go head-to-head for the inaugural treadmill world title.

There’s even a serious incentive on the line: a "significant prize pool" and wildcard entries to World Athletics events such as the World Road Running Championships.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe with Technogym Founder and CEO Nerio Alessandri (Image credit: Technogym)

“Together, we aim to create a virtual competition space that builds a global community,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“By combining the best of Technogym’s running technology with the reach and universality of athletics, this event promises to revolutionise the world of e-sports.”

Sweat, data, destiny

Technogym founder and CEO Nerio Alessandri added that Run X could be the start of something much bigger, potentially even a future Olympic e-sport discipline.

That might sound ambitious, but given Technogym’s history as the official fitness equipment supplier for the past ten Olympic Games, it’s not far-fetched.

Run X marks a bold evolution of how people think about treadmill running.

Rather than a lonely grind in a gym corner, it could soon be a global sport connecting professional athletes and everyday runners alike through shared competition and technology.

The regulations and full competition calendar will be revealed in 2026, but the message is clear: treadmill running just got interesting.