Apple HomeKit could be on the way out – but I’m still waiting for a new HomePod

QUICK SUMMARY Apple’s tvOS 26 beta update replaced ‘HomeKit’ with ‘Apple Home’ in the Settings app. This could be a sign that HomeKit is being replaced by Apple Home, and that a big smart home upgrade is coming.

It could be time to say goodbye to Apple HomeKit. Thanks to tvOS 26 beta, The Verifier spotted that this recent update changed ‘HomeKit’ references to ‘Apple Home’ in the Settings app.

Apple’s smart home news and launches have been few and far between over the recent years. The last major launch was the HomePod Mini which was released back in 2020.

Since then, we’ve seen rumours about an Apple smart display with screen , and yet an official product and launch date has yet to be announced. While many reports have predicted that it could come at the end of 2025, everything has been relatively quiet on that front for years now.

So, to see that there seems to be some changes in the Apple smart home space is exciting. As of writing, we still don’t really know what this name change from Apple HomeKit to Apple Home means, but it suggests that Apple Home will be the main name that refers to all things smart home.

But what I’ll be waiting for the most is news on a new HomePod. Similar to the HomePod with screen, it was announced back in 2024 that a new HomePod Mini was expected to launch in 2025 but there hasn’t been any updates since then.

I’m beginning to lose all hope that Apple will focus its efforts on new HomePod launches. Considering Apple expanded its Matter integrations and ‘Works with Apple Home’ functionalities, Apple users can buy devices from third parties while still using Apple Home to control them.

Regardless, Apple is keeping everything pretty quiet right now, and despite spotting this HomeKit to Apple Home name change, there are still references to HomeKit on Apple’s software and its website, so this could all be speculation. But as the next Apple event is expected to take place in September, I’ll be waiting eagerly to see if there’s any news about the name change, and if we’ll ever see a new HomePod.

